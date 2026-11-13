“Use This as My Memorial Portrait”... Lee Hye-young Breaks Down in Tears at Her 90-Year-Old Mother’s Words

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster and artist Lee Hye-young burst into tears while taking a memorial portrait of her mother, who is nearing 90.

On the 12th, Lee Hye-young’s YouTube channel, “Hye-young Can’t Be Stopped,” shared footage of her spending a special day with her 90-year-old mother, who lives in the United States.

That day, Lee opened up about the heartbreaking story behind her decision to prepare her mother’s memorial portrait herself.

She recalled, “A long time ago, when my father passed away, my mother had a hanbok made all by herself and came home in it. She walked around the house wearing a hanbok she really didn’t like, then asked me to take a picture of her.”

She continued, “After I took the picture for her, she said, ‘Hye-young, use this as my memorial portrait.’ Hearing that, I went into my room alone and sobbed.” She added, “I thought that wouldn’t do, and since she’ll soon be 90, I decided I should take a proper picture of her.”

Afterward, Lee visited the senior center her mother goes to three times a week, and then they went to a photo studio together. Her mother put on a beautiful hanbok and stood in front of the camera. Lee did her best to keep things light, telling her, “This is the last photo of you that will be used to show you looking beautiful. Smile prettily while thinking, ‘Let’s go up to heaven.’”

After the shoot, her mother said calmly, “Now that I’m in my 90s, I feel I’ve lived as long as I was meant to. More than half my friends have passed away, so my heart grows weak thinking that I should go, too.”

She also recalled her husband, who had passed away, during the photo shoot, and movingly revealed, “When my husband was leaving, the last thing I said was, ‘See you next time.’”

Lee shared her heartfelt feelings, saying, “I’m glad we took it today, when she’s at her youngest. It feels like I’ve finished one big task, so I’m sad but also relieved,” and, “Even if I were born again, I’d want to be my mother’s daughter.”

Her mother also expressed her deep affection for her daughter, saying, “Thank you for living happily with your husband, Mr. Boo. Since we live apart, make sure you eat well and stay healthy. I love you.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.