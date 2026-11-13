Lee Yu-ri, Who ‘Showed Off Her Home,’ Told Her Pastor Husband, 12 Years Her Senior, ‘I Confessed I Wanted to Marry You Before We Were Even Dating’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Yu-ri drew attention after sharing the story behind her marriage to her husband, a pastor 12 years her senior.

The KBS 2TV show ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ which aired on the 12th, featured a dopamine-fueled day in the life of Lee Yu-ri, the original queen of generous portions.

That day, Lee Yu-ri cooked with Park Ha-na and shared the story behind her marriage.

Lee Yu-ri, who married in 2010, has now entered her 16th year of marriage. When Park Ha-na asked who had brought up marriage first, Lee Yu-ri said she had been the one to tell her husband first that she wanted to marry him.

Lee Yu-ri recalled, “Because of our age difference, I thought I probably couldn’t date him, and that if we were going to be together, we should get married. I thought about it a lot on my own and confessed how I felt. I told him I wanted to get married while riding a swing. We weren’t even dating. I made the decision on my own and confessed on my own. My husband was taken by surprise. He calmed me down. I don’t know where I got the confidence. I guess I thought he’d come around if I told him. We dated for a year and then got married.”

Lee Yu-ri married a pastor older than her in 2010.

Lee Yu-ri previously revealed on ‘Fun-Staurant’ that, with help from 18 professional organizers, she spent 15 hours sorting through an enormous amount of household belongings.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.