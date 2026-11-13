Oh Nami, Married to Park Min, Shows Off Her '700 Million Won Han River-View Penthouse'... With a View of the Fireworks Festival, Too

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Oh Nami drew attention by revealing her Han River-view penthouse, worth 700 million won.

A video was posted on the YouTube channel VIVO TV on the 12th, titled “What If We Put a Tent on the Terrace of a 700 Million Won Penthouse?! Han River-View City Camping with Nami & Seunghee.”

The video showed Song Eun-yi visiting Oh Nami’s home and enjoying a special camping trip. That day, Song Eun-yi admired the spacious outdoor terrace at Oh Nami’s penthouse. The space boasts an unobstructed view of the Han River, and viewers were amazed to learn that its layout even allows the fireworks festival to be watched from home.

Song Eun-yi set up a tent she had brought herself on the terrace, creating a camping atmosphere on the spot. The two looked thoroughly excited to enjoy outdoor camping in the heart of the city.

They then spent a relaxing time making and eating delicious camping food together. After chatting and keeping the mood warm and cheerful, the two rounded off their romantic time by enjoying a campfire, the highlight of camping.

Oh Nami’s penthouse, with its spacious terrace and unobstructed view of the Han River, particularly caught the eye. The special space, where one can enjoy a camping atmosphere even indoors, drew admiration.

Meanwhile, Oh Nami married Park Min, a former soccer player two years her junior, in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.