Kim Min-ha, Now Extremely Thin, Reveals How She Lost 17 kg: “Walked Along the Han River and Ran 5 km at a Time”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Min-ha revealed how she lost about 17 kg to portray a terminally ill character in a film.

Kim Min-ha appeared on the YouTube channel PDC by PDC on the 12th and shared various stories.

Kim Min-ha said she lost weight to suit her character, playing a patient with heart failure in the film Let's Shake Our Sun. “I lost weight for this role. Since I was playing a patient with heart failure, I looked into it and found that these patients are very diligent about managing their health. There are many things they can't eat, and they have to maintain a certain weight, so I tried losing weight,” Kim explained.

Kim Min-ha also shared how she exercised while losing weight. “When I was dieting intensely, I walked a lot along the Han River. I walked from Cheongdam to Banpo. Back then, I exercised by walking,” Kim said, adding, “These days, I run 5 km at a time at the gym.”

Kim went on to candidly admit that she doesn't always stick strictly to her diet and exercise routine: “I do get off track sometimes. There are days when I don't, too.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.