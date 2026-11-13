‘First Variety Show Since Divorce’: Clara Lee Looks Different Again After Coming to Korea

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Clara Lee has returned to Korean variety shows, showing off a dramatically changed look.

On the 12th, Clara Lee posted several photos to her account with the message, “Please give ‘Because I’m Single 2’ lots of love and attention.”

In the photos, Clara Lee created a fresh, innocent look with a bob haircut and natural makeup. She also showed off her signature S-line in outfits pairing jeans with white T-shirts and blouses.

While she emphasized a sexy image with bold eye makeup and red lips during her activities in China, she once again caught fans’ attention in Korea with a charm that was 180 degrees different.

Clara Lee debuted as an advertising model in 2004 and took up acting in 2006, beginning with the KBS2 drama The Invisible Man. In 2016, she appeared in the Chinese film Line Walker: Special Investigation Unit and moved her base of activities to China. Clara Lee married Korean-American businessman Samuel Hwang in a private ceremony in 2019, but they divorced by mutual agreement last August. Her appearance on Korean variety TV is her first in about nine years, since JTBC2’s Taming the Brat 2 aired in 2017.

Because I’m Single 2 is a reality show observing the candid daily lives of charming singles who are lonely because they are single, but happy for the same reason. The program is hosted by Shin Dong-yup and Jo Yoon-hee, and premieres on December 7.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.