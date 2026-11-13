Lee Se-chang Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Acute Appendicitis, With His Second Wife Jung Hana Not Even There...

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actor Lee Se-chang underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis.

On the 12th, Lee Se-chang posted photos and videos to his account, writing, “It comes out of nowhere. Of all times, when I’m home alone. I almost died, but I survived.”

The photos showed Lee Se-chang in the hospital, being wheeled into the operating room. He shared, “At dawn, I had pain that felt like my stomach was being torn apart, and I called 119 for the first time. Pain level: 10. It hurt so much—I can’t believe it could hurt this much. The surgery was performed as an emergency. Acute appendicitis.” Fortunately, Lee Se-chang also shared a photo of himself recovering after safely coming through surgery, reassuring his fans.

Lee Se-chang debuted in 1993 as a specially recruited actor for Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). He gained popularity through various works, including Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Rustic Period” and MBC’s “Flowers of the Prison.”

He married Kim Ji-yeon, a former Miss Korea, in 2003, and they had a daughter. They divorced after 10 years. In 2017, he remarried, marrying actress Jung Hana, who is 13 years his junior.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.