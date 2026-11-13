Jung Hyung-don Ends His 'Goose Dad' Life, So Mindful of Han Yura That He Says, “I Try to Stay Out of Sight as Much as Possible”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Jung Hyung-don, who recently ended his life as a “goose dad,” made a bittersweet (both funny and sad) confession.

Jung Hyung-don appeared on E Channel’s “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” which aired on the 12th.

After acting out a couple’s argument with Seo In-young that day, Jung Hyung-don confessed, “As you go through life, there are times when even just breathing makes me feel sorry (to my wife). Sometimes I feel sorry just for being in my wife’s line of sight,” drawing laughter.

When the production staff laughed too, Jung Hyung-don said, “You’re not all just laughing. You’re laughing because you can relate.” Mimi Meenu asked Jung Hyung-don, “What do you do when that happens?” Jung replied, “I just hold my breath a little and endure it. I try not to catch my wife’s eye as much as possible.”

Jung Hyung-don married Han Yura, a former broadcast writer, in 2009, and they had twin daughters in 2012. Han Yura supported their two daughters as they studied in Hawaii from 2021, while Jung Hyung-don had to live apart from his family as a “goose dad.” Recently, after five years, Jung Hyung-don ended that life and began living with his family again.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.