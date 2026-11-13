RESCENE Takes Legal Action Over Agency Abuse Allegations and Sexual Harassment: “No Leniency Even If They Submit Letters of Apology”

SBS Life’s The Show was broadcast live on the 10th at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul. RESCENE, which took first place, is celebrating. Sangam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group RESCENE has finally drawn its sword against online trolls.

THE MUZE Entertainment said on the 12th, “We have confirmed that posts containing baseless rumors and malicious slander targeting our members have been repeatedly written and circulated recently on online communities and various social media platforms. We will no longer tolerate malicious criminal acts that clearly go beyond the bounds of constructive criticism or the expression of opinions.”

It added, “We have filed the first criminal complaints against those who wrote, created and distributed highly malicious content. Investigations by the relevant authorities are currently underway, and we will hold them strictly accountable under the law, even if it takes time.” The agency said it would take legal action in all cases, including when people delete posts, withdraw their memberships, change their IDs, live overseas or use IP masking.

In particular, it stressed, “We will continue to take strong legal action under a zero-tolerance policy, without settlements or leniency in any circumstances,” adding, “Even if perpetrators submit letters of apology or plead for leniency on the grounds that they are first-time offenders or because of their age, we will hold them legally accountable to the end, without a single exception.”

Last year, content posted through the personal account of RESCENE member Woni went viral, helping the group score a chart resurgence with “LOVE ATTACK.” The group later sparked a sensation by also succeeding with a remake of KARA’s “Pretty Girl.”

But the more their popularity surged, the more RESCENE was plagued by various controversies and false rumors. In the second half of last year, allegations of “agency abuse” emerged after a man’s loud shouts and screams were heard during a livestream by member May. The member herself eventually came forward to explain what had happened, but the atmosphere at the time was serious. In July, Woni was also targeted in a barrage of malicious comments over allegedly using a term from a particular online community when she visited the home of Japanese member Minami and used the dialect expression “museopno” (“scary”).

As the “miracle of small-agency idols” continued, with their fourth mini-album “Pulse,” released on the 3rd, surpassing 600,000 copies in first-week sales and earning the group first place on music shows, some antis spread baseless rumors about the members’ private lives and disparaged their appearance and abilities. They even circulated maliciously manipulated content, drawing disapproval.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.