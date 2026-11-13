DIA's Ki Hui-hyeon Shoots Wedding Photos at Hotel Where Weddings Cost 80 Million Won, Then Openly Shares Couple Posts With Lee Sang-yoon

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] DIA member Ki Hui-hyeon showed her unwavering affection for Lee Sang-yoon, whom she is publicly dating.

On the 12th, Ki Hui-hyeon posted a video to her account, writing, “Who puts a phone on the camera? That’s me. I’ll do better next time.”

In the video, Ki Hui-hyeon and Lee Sang-yoon took instant photos together, striking a variety of poses. She also showed some bold affection, hugging Lee Sang-yoon and puckering her lips.

Ki Hui-hyeon debuted as a member of DIA in 2015 and tried out for Mnet’s “Produce 101” in 2016, but did not make the final debut lineup. DIA disbanded in 2022. Last June, she confirmed her relationship with model Lee Sang-yoon, who became known through Channel A’s “Heart Pairing,” by sharing a video of their trip to Japan.

In September, she also drew attention by releasing wedding photos. It has not been disclosed whether the photoshoot was for actual wedding preparations, an advertisement, or a shoot arranged as part of her schedule. The hotel where the photos were taken reportedly charges about 1.6 times the average cost of a wedding at a typical Seoul hotel, with costs starting at 80 million won, drawing attention.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.