'Kim Jun-ho♥' Kim Ji-min, Really Full-Term? Her Petite Frame Is Tiny: ‘I Manage Swelling With Daily Half-Body Baths’ (‘Simsa Sookso’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kim Ji-min showed off a look with not a trace of swelling, even at full term.

Episode 4 of ‘Simsa Sookso’ was released on Channel S’s YouTube channel on the 12th.

That day, Kim Ji-min, Jeong I-rang and Hwang Bo-ra visited a resort in Osaka, Japan, and tried out its services and facilities. The three also eased their travel fatigue in the large public bath.

Kim Ji-min especially drew attention by revealing an extremely slender figure that was hard to believe belonged to a pregnant woman. “The swelling in my legs from yesterday is going down. I take a half-body bath every day without fail,” she said, explaining that she was managing the swelling with half-body baths. Hwang Bo-ra said, “I hear they really recommend half-body baths to pregnant women to reduce swelling.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last year and is currently pregnant. She is due to give birth in early February next year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.