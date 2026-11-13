"If NewJeans Had Stayed Intact as a Five-Member Group, They Would Have Earned Tens of Billions of Won"...Danielle, How Much Will She Have to Pay?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] How much should Danielle be held responsible for NewJeans’ losses?

On the 12th, the seventh hearing was held in a lawsuit seeking around 33 billion won in contractual penalties and damages. ADOR filed the suit against Danielle, whom it removed from NewJeans, Danielle’s family, and Min Hee-jin, former ADOR CEO and current CEO of ooak records.

The two sides once again engaged in a fierce battle over who was responsible for delaying the lawsuit. ADOR expressed frustration, saying that it had already submitted all the materials requested by Danielle’s side except for those it could not disclose due to trade secrets, including issues involving overseas advertisers, yet Danielle’s side kept talking about submitting evidentiary documents and delays in the lawsuit rather than its substance. Danielle’s side, meanwhile, said ADOR was deliberately delaying the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, how to calculate the loss of revenue emerged as a key issue. To claim damages, ADOR must prove in figures how much of the lost profits it could originally have earned it was unable to make because of Danielle’s breach of contract.

The difference between the revenue expected if all five members of NewJeans had continued their activities as a full group and the revenue under a four-member lineup after Danielle’s departure—or during a hiatus and restructuring—will serve as the basis for calculating ADOR’s losses. The problem is that there is almost no precedent for calculating exactly how much a team’s total revenue falls when one member leaves.

ADOR argued that it should receive compensation by attributing to Danielle’s side the difference between future earnings projected on the basis of the full five-member lineup and revenue from four-member activities, among other things, or the resulting losses. Danielle’s side countered that Min Hee-jin, the former CEO, had contributed significantly to NewJeans’ success and that, given the irreplaceability of each member and the team’s unique nature, it was impossible to specify the amount of damages Danielle personally should pay.

The court ordered ADOR to submit external contract materials, saying, “Without objective economic and accounting criteria for making a judgment, the judge would have no choice but to set an amount arbitrarily, which would be a significant burden.” If an expert appraiser submits an appraisal report on the amount of damages by the 30th, the court is expected to hold the eighth hearing on December 10 and decide whether to hear further arguments or close the proceedings at that point.

NewJeans recorded revenue of 18.6 billion won upon debut in July 2022. From 2023 onward, mega-hits including “Ditto,” “OMG” and “Super Shy,” a fan meeting at TOKYO DOME, luxury-brand ambassadorships and advertising revenue helped the group generate around 110 billion won in sales and around 30 billion won in annual operating profit. The members reportedly received total settlements of 26.1 billion won in 2023, or about 5.2 billion won per person, and similar amounts in 2024.

In November 2024, however, NewJeans announced that it was terminating its exclusive contract, claiming ADOR had breached the agreement. The court later ruled that the exclusive contract between ADOR and NewJeans remained valid, and the members returned to ADOR, but NewJeans lost the two years when it should have been at its brightest. In 2025, when the dispute brought activities to a halt, revenue plunged 73% to 29.5 billion won. Revenue from services such as advertising, performances and events plunged 99%, from 76.9 billion won in 2024 to around 680 million won in 2025.

Holding Danielle responsible, ADOR notified her that it was terminating her exclusive contract and also sued three people, including her.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.