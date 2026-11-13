Lee Jong-suk Flustered by Revealing Scenes in 'The Remarried Empress': 'I Was Humiliated for Not Having Shaved'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Lee Jong-suk shared behind-the-scenes stories from the drama 'The Remarried Empress.'

On the 12th, a video featuring the stars of 'The Remarried Empress'—Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young—was released on the YouTube channel 'MMTG.'

MC Jaejae told Lee Jong-suk, "Your back is shown a lot. When you turn from a bird into a person, you have to be naked." Lee Jong-suk replied, "What a shame," drawing laughs.

Jaejae then asked how he had built his broad, Pacific-sized shoulders for the role, saying, "The original must have been a lot to take on. How much did you work on your shoulders?"

Lee Jong-suk recalled the awkward situation: "The director told me I really didn't need to prepare anything, but once we started filming, he suddenly said he'd like me to take my clothes off. If they were going to pan up from my legs, I hadn't even had the hair removed..." He added, "I thought leg hair didn't suit Heinrey. Since I never knew when it might suddenly show, I had to keep myself groomed all the time."

Lee Jong-suk said, "To be put through this kind of humiliation..." Jaejae joked, "You really went through quite a lot."

Disney+'s original series 'The Remarried Empress' is based on the popular web novel and webtoon of the same name. This sweeping romantic fantasy epic follows Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is informed by Emperor Sovieshu that he wants a divorce after falling for Rashta, a runaway slave. Instead of accepting the divorce, Navier asks permission to remarry Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.