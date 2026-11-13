Kim Ji-won Was an 'Angel' Even Off Set... Mother of Child Actor Siblings Shares Her Kind Deeds and Gifts

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] News that actress Kim Ji-won gave surprise gifts to the child actor siblings who appeared with her in a drama warmed hearts. Their mother has also drawn attention by personally sharing stories of Kim’s kind character and thoughtful gestures on set.

On the 13th, a post expressing gratitude appeared on the SNS account run by the mother of child actors Jeon Ji-on and Jeon Aisha, along with a video showing the children with the gifts they received from Kim Ji-won.

The siblings’ mother shared one of Kim’s kind deeds, writing, “Ji-on and Aisha received surprise gifts from the angelic actor Kim Ji-won.”

She continued, “On Ji-on’s first day of filming, Kim Ji-won encouraged Ji-on, saying, ‘I’ll give it to you if you work hard on set today.’ After working hard through the shoot and returning home, the kids were so happy as they unboxed the surprise gifts the actor had prepared.”

The video showed the siblings opening at home the gifts Kim Ji-won had prepared. After looking through the various stationery items and accessories in a pink box, Aisha could not hide her excitement, exclaiming, “Wow! I like this!” Ji-on also received a toy car and reacted, “Wow, I’m jealous of Ji-on. That’s cool!”

The siblings then laid out the gifts, made heart shapes with their hands toward the camera, and thanked her, saying, “Thank you, Ms. Kim,” bringing smiles to those who watched.

What drew the most attention was the mother’s account of how Kim Ji-won usually behaved on set. The mother expressed her gratitude, saying, “At every shoot, Kim Ji-won was the first to check on the children, and even when working with them on their scenes, she guided them with boundless consideration and love.”

She added, “I’ve become a huge fan of yours, too,” sharing how touched she was by Kim’s warm thoughtfulness. She also expressed her affection for the filming experience she shared with Kim Ji-won, saying, “There are still so many more stories I want to share.”

Kim Ji-won and the siblings Jeon Ji-on and Jeon Aisha appeared together in SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia. In episode 6, which aired on October 24, Jeon Ji-on appeared as a boy named Baraka, while Jeon Aisha played his younger sister, Nima.

In the drama, the two siblings crossed paths with Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won) while she was doing medical volunteer work in Lagota, a country torn by civil war. After Baraka saved Gye Su-jeong, whose life had been threatened by a soldier, he desperately pleaded with her to save his younger sister Nima, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Gye Su-jeong then rushed with Baraka onto a battlefield under a hail of bullets. Later, when it was revealed that Baraka had died, the siblings’ connection with Gye was portrayed as an important part of the story, showing her painful past.

In the drama, a doctor and the siblings met amid the tragedy of war. On the actual set, however, Kim Ji-won showed them special affection by carefully checking on the children and even preparing gifts for them.

Meanwhile, Doctor X is a medical drama about surgeon Gye Su-jeong, who has extraordinary surgical skills and takes on the injustices in the medical field.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.