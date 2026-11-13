'48-Year-Old Dad-to-Be' Kim Jong-min Is Studying for His Unborn Son... 'Learning Spacing and Spelling' (2 Days & 1 Night)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kim Jong-min, a member of the group Koyote, shared an update on how he has been devoting himself to studying word spacing and spelling.

The first installment of the Gongju trip in South Chungcheong Province, themed “Men Who Covet the Throne,” will be featured on the KBS 2TV variety show “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” (hereafter “2 Days & 1 Night”), airing on the 15th.

That day, the members of “2 Days & 1 Night” visit the Grass Flower Literature Museum of poet Na Tae-ju, who represents Gongju. Before the missions begin, as they look around the museum and take in such signature works by Na as “Wildflower” and “Happiness,” Kim Jong-min shows an unusual interest, catching the other members’ attention.

Kim Jong-min expresses regret, saying, “A lot of people these days don’t read literature,” then shares a surprising update: “I’ve been studying Korean recently. I’m learning word spacing and spelling.” When Lee Jun asks, “For your son?”, expectant father Kim smiles shyly and agrees, creating a warm atmosphere.

Meanwhile, poet Na Tae-ju, who continues his writing at the Grass Flower Literature Museum, makes a surprise appearance, stunning the members. Viewers are curious about what Na will tell them and, in particular, what he will talk about with Kim Jong-min, who has been busy studying Korean.

The members then take on the “Status Golden Bell” challenge, in which they have to guess the words missing from literary works and song lyrics. As a stream of varied correct and incorrect answers comes in, the youngest member, Lee Ki-taek, draws the others’ ire with an unexpected string of wrong answers.

Lee Ki-taek even gets a question about a children’s song—something very familiar to Koreans—wrong, leaving the other members bewildered. The members reportedly lamented, “He doesn’t know anything at all.”

Will Lee Ki-taek manage to end his string of wrong answers and restore his honor? The result of the six members’ chaotic “Status Golden Bell” challenge will be revealed on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” airing on the 15th at 6:10 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.