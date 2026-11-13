“Unemployed Husband, CCTV Surveillance → Domestic Violence”... Actress Who Appeared in Every Drama Divorces After 3 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Popular Hong Kong actress Ng Ka-yee has split from her husband three years after their wedding.

On the 12th, Ng Ka-yee posted a lengthy statement, photos and videos on her account, announcing that she was going through divorce proceedings.

Ng Ka-yee said, “My husband, whom I married in August 2023, took his frustration out on me and damaged property after losing his job. He emotionally tormented me by installing CCTV cameras in the house to record my every move. Recently, he also disrupted my daily life, suddenly shutting off the water while I was brushing my teeth or forcibly turning off the water heater while I was showering.”

She also revealed, “At the end of 2023, when we had been married for four months, he changed the front door passcode and kept me from getting into the house. It was because the house was in his name. This time, too, as soon as I left for work, a man showed up and changed the front door passcode several times, preventing me from entering the house or collecting my belongings. He threatened to throw everything away if I didn’t put work aside, come right away and remove all my belongings at once.”

Ng Ka-yee confessed, “I had kept silent so as not to disrupt my work or worry my family, but that only fueled the other party’s twisted desire for control. After seeking advice from a family counseling center and acquaintances in legal circles, I was advised to get out right away before suffering greater harm, and I decided to divorce.”

Hong Kong’s major media outlets, including Ming Pao, HK01 and Sing Tao Daily, were quick to report Ng Ka-yee’s divorce. She reportedly told fans and acquaintances not to worry and promised to fulfill all her scheduled commitments.

Born in 1991, Ng Ka-yee debuted as a TVB actress in 2015 and appeared in dramas including Come Home Love: Dinner at 8, Barrack O’Karma and Seonggonghajeoginui. She appeared in at least 60 TVB dramas in the decade after her debut, and became so ubiquitous that locals would say, “Every time you turn on the TV, Ah Chit (her nickname) is on.” After leaving TVB, she turned to hosting live-commerce shows to make a living. She drew attention for her professionalism, continuing to broadcast even during a typhoon, but also shocked people when she revealed that she had been unilaterally told she was being taken off the show.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.