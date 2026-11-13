Sayuri's 6-Year-Old Son Gets a Full Course of Private Tutoring in 6 Languages... “Apparently, Chinese Is Hard”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] TV personality Sayuri is teaching her six-year-old son Zen as many as six languages, including Arabic, and her distinctive educational philosophy is once again drawing attention. Her reason is not simply to raise a child who is good at foreign languages; she wants to broaden his choices so he can live freely in whichever country he wants in the future.

On the 11th, a video titled “Can You Tell a Mom of a Son from a Mom of a Daughter Just by Listening?! A Korea-China-Japan Moms’ Talk” was released on Sayuri’s YouTube channel, “Sayuri Imnida.”

That day, while talking about children’s education with parents from South Korea, China, and Japan, Sayuri surprised viewers by revealing her son Zen’s weekly study schedule. According to Sayuri, Zen is currently learning six languages: Korean, Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic.

His schedule was packed, too. He has Arabic on Mondays, Spanish on Tuesdays, and Chinese on Wednesdays, with no separate lessons on Thursdays. He plays soccer on Fridays and has Spanish lessons again on Saturday mornings.

Sayuri drew attention by revealing that, unexpectedly, Arabic is Zen’s favorite language. “Zen likes Arabic. We might think Arabic would be difficult, but Zen says Chinese is much harder,” she said. She added, “The Arabic teacher comes for two hours, and he even says he wishes the teacher would come every day,” describing her son’s exceptional enthusiasm for learning.

Some asked whether he gets confused between languages because he is exposed to so many foreign languages at such a young age. But Sayuri explained that her son actually treats his foreign-language classes like play, saying, “He enjoys it.” She jokingly added, “He was sitting on his Chinese teacher’s lap watching TV. I don’t know what he’s doing,” prompting laughter.

The circumstances that led Zen to learn Arabic were unusual, too.

Earlier, in July, Sayuri said that Zen had set a goal of speaking nine languages, taking his foreign-language teacher as a role model. When Zen asked, “What’s the most difficult language in the world?” Sayuri answered, “Arabic,” and explained that this was what prompted him to start learning Arabic as well.

Sayuri’s views on foreign-language education were somewhat different from conventional early education.

Last year, Sayuri appeared on the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran” and spoke about why she teaches her son various languages. “If you know a language, you can live anywhere, can’t you? You can choose for yourself. I want to create that opportunity,” she said. She wants to keep possibilities open so that, when he grows up, her son can decide for himself which country to live in.

Sayuri stressed that, in language education, she prioritizes a child’s interest over grades or homework. She said that in the past she wrote directly to her son’s English-language kindergarten teacher and declared, “My son never does his homework.” She added, “I’m against doing homework at this age, too. I’m proud of my son for not doing homework,” and explained her educational philosophy: “If I didn’t do that, he would come to dislike English. If his curiosity wanes, he’ll stop doing it.”

This philosophy was reflected in Zen’s everyday language environment. Sayuri, who is from Japan, speaks Japanese with her son at home and sent him to a Korean daycare center so he could learn Korean naturally. She later helped him become more familiar with foreign languages by having him spend time with peers who speak English. She has also emphasized that learning a language means more than simply learning words; it means understanding the culture and feelings of the country in question.

Meanwhile, Sayuri gave birth to her son Zen in Japan in November 2020 after receiving a sperm donation. Since then, she has shared her everyday life raising her son through KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” YouTube, and other platforms.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.