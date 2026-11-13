Older Brother of Late Travel YouTuber Jin's Travel Makes a 'Tearful Plea' Over Local Failure to Hand Over Belongings Ahead of Funeral

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] The older brother of the late travel YouTuber Jin's Travel (real name Jo Jin-woo), who died in an unexpected traffic accident in Bolivia, appealed for help, saying he was struggling to get his younger brother's final belongings back. With just four days until the funeral in Korea, the video that could clarify what happened at the time of the accident and the deceased's belongings have still not been handed over, adding to the family's distress.

Early on the 13th, Jo Hyun-woo, Jin's Travel's older brother and representative of the bereaved family, shared an update through the deceased's account on the funeral arrangements in Bolivia and preparations for returning to Korea.

Jo Hyun-woo first said, “So many people have offered us heartfelt words of comfort and expressed their condolences,” adding, “Before anything else, our family would first like to bow our heads and express our deepest gratitude.” He went on to explain, “After arriving in Bolivia, we managed to complete everything there, including an autopsy on Jin-woo's body and his cremation, though it was difficult.”

The family said they had taken the deceased's ashes to Bolivia's Uyuni Salt Flats on the 11th (local time) to bid him farewell, and then returned. The deceased, who had traveled all over the world by bicycle while alive, and his family shared their final moments at Uyuni.

But one problem remained unresolved.

According to Jo Hyun-woo, Bolivian prosecutors had promised to hand over to the family, before they returned to Korea, the original footage from the body camera the deceased was wearing on his chest at the time of the accident, along with a GPS tracker, an external hard drive and his bicycle. But the promised handover kept being postponed, and the family still has not received the materials or belongings, he said.

The delay is all the more distressing because the body-camera footage and GPS records could be important evidence for determining what happened at the time of the accident. The bicycle, too, was a treasured possession that accompanied the deceased on his travels around the world for many years.

Jo Hyun-woo said he was receiving help from a YouTuber he met in Bolivia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, an interpreter, a local lawyer and others to recover the belongings.

Above all, the family intends to complete all the necessary procedures before returning to Korea to ensure that the funeral scheduled for the 17th is not disrupted. Jo Hyun-woo said, “Before boarding the final flight back to Korea with Jin-woo, I will do everything I can to carefully gather all of Jin-woo's most important belongings again, so that the funeral scheduled for the 17th, Korea time, can proceed smoothly without disruption.”

Jin's Travel was struck by a large cargo truck and killed while riding a bicycle in Bolivia's El Alto area on the 4th (local time). He was 33.

According to local police, the truck driver who caused the accident left the scene but was later caught and questioned. The driver reportedly said he had not seen the cyclist, and local authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Jin's Travel won fans by sharing on YouTube, starting in 2020, his travels around the world by bicycle. Starting in Korea, he traveled through Europe, Africa, North America and other regions. More recently, he was continuing his journey through Latin America when he was involved in the tragic accident.

The discovery, after his death, of a travel video he had edited himself and scheduled for release while alive made fans even more heartbroken.

On the 6th, Jo Hyun-woo told fans that he had found a video on his younger brother's YouTube account that was scheduled to be released at 6:15 p.m. on the 7th.

At the time, he asked fans to share in the memories of his younger brother's final trip and remember them for a long time, leaving them heartbroken.

Reporter mj.cho (mj.cho@sportschosun.com)

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.