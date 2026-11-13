Almost Didn't Recognize Song Hye-kyo... Having a Beer at a Local Restaurant With Her Cap Pulled Low

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo showed off her contrasting charms by revealing both her glamorous event look and her down-to-earth everyday life in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the 12th, Song Hye-kyo posted several photos taken in Bangkok, Thailand, on her social media.

In the photos, Song Hye-kyo wore a white dress and exuded an elegant air. With a neat bob and sophisticated makeup, she showed off her signature refined charm in a flower-decorated space.

But the photos shared next captured a completely different mood. Song Hye-kyo visited a local restaurant wearing a gray long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans, with a black baseball cap pulled low over her head. Her relaxed, understated outfit drew attention in contrast to her glamorous event look.

In particular, beer bottles and glasses filled with beer were on the table where Song Hye-kyo sat. She rested her chin on her hand and enjoyed a leisurely moment, at one point giving the camera a subtle smile and showing off her natural charm.

A photo that appeared to show her leaving the restaurant also captured her standing comfortably with a small shoulder bag. The contrast between her glamorous look in a dress at an event and her simple everyday life at a local restaurant caught the eye.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo will star opposite Gong Yoo in the Netflix series Tantara (working title). Written by Noh Hee-kyung and directed by Lee Yoon-jung, the series tells the story of people who were part of the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1980s. Song Hye-kyo is set to play Min-ja and show a new side of her acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.