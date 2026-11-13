Almost Didn't Recognize Song Hye-kyo... Having a Beer at a Local Restaurant With Her Cap Pulled Low

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Almost Didn't Recognize Song Hye-kyo... Having a Beer at a Local Restaurant With Her Cap Pulled Low

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo showed off her contrasting charms by revealing both her glamorous event look and her down-to-earth everyday life in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the 12th, Song Hye-kyo posted several photos taken in Bangkok, Thailand, on her social media.

In the photos, Song Hye-kyo wore a white dress and exuded an elegant air. With a neat bob and sophisticated makeup, she showed off her signature refined charm in a flower-decorated space.

But the photos shared next captured a completely different mood. Song Hye-kyo visited a local restaurant wearing a gray long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans, with a black baseball cap pulled low over her head. Her relaxed, understated outfit drew attention in contrast to her glamorous event look.

Almost Didn't Recognize Song Hye-kyo... Having a Beer at a Local Restaurant With Her Cap Pulled Low

In particular, beer bottles and glasses filled with beer were on the table where Song Hye-kyo sat. She rested her chin on her hand and enjoyed a leisurely moment, at one point giving the camera a subtle smile and showing off her natural charm.

A photo that appeared to show her leaving the restaurant also captured her standing comfortably with a small shoulder bag. The contrast between her glamorous look in a dress at an event and her simple everyday life at a local restaurant caught the eye.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo will star opposite Gong Yoo in the Netflix series Tantara (working title). Written by Noh Hee-kyung and directed by Lee Yoon-jung, the series tells the story of people who were part of the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1980s. Song Hye-kyo is set to play Min-ja and show a new side of her acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JiHyun, Lee
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