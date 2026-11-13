Jang Ye-won, Nearly 40... “Desperate to Marry Because She Wants a Baby” (“Just Follow Your Sister”)

[Lee Ge-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Broadcaster Jang Ye-won revealed her heartfelt desire to get married and have children.

On “Just Follow Your Sister,” airing tonight (the 13th) at 8 p.m. on Channel A, the dynamic sister duo Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won will get K-style saju readings and have candid conversations about dating and marriage with Himari, a guest from Japan who looks like Ha Yeon-soo. That day, Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won, guest Himari, and their manager for the day, Jo Ju-hye—nicknamed the “medical deity”—visited a saju café as part of a “K-local tour where Korean friends hang out together” and took time to get a glimpse of their futures.

The saju expert hit the nail on the head, telling Jang Ye-won, “You’ve already had a very strong desire to get married since last year.” Jang Ye-won couldn’t hide her surprise, saying, “I seriously got goosebumps. I really thought I should get married.” The expert added, “Since last year, you keep thinking about having a child...” Jang Ye-won reacted with “goosebumps,” saying, “I really love babies so much.” Jang Young-ran, a seasoned mom, gave Jang Ye-won some heartfelt advice: “You shouldn’t think about men because of a child. You should meet a man first and then think about it. If you think about having a child first, you’ll rush into marriage. You need to meet a good man.”

Next, even Jang Ye-won’s “predicted marriage timing,” a subject of intense interest, was revealed. When the saju expert said, “It looks like you’ll get married in two years,” Jang Ye-won elicited laughter with her flustered response: “Can’t I get married next year? In two years, I’ll be 40!” The expert added, “As husband material, someone the same age or four or eight years apart would be best. Younger is fine, too. In particular, your saju indicates there’ll be no conflict at all with your mother-in-law if you get married,” reassuring Jang Ye-won.

Meanwhile, the girls’ talk turned to “ideal types.” Himari said her ideal type was “salt-faced.” The term describes someone with understated, soft features and a gentle, puppy-like charm. Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won enjoyed Japan’s face types, described using familiar seasonings such as salt, soy sauce, and sugar, and wondered which Korean star best represented the “salt-face” type. Himari named actor Park Bo-gum, but Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won vehemently protested, drawing peals of laughter: “How is Park Bo-gum salt-faced?! Isn’t he a sculpture? He’s the Statue of David!” Himari left Park Bo-gum with a baffling loss (?) but ended the “salt-face debate” by frankly admitting, “I like handsome people.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.