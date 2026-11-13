Kim Seung-woo: “Stealing 22 Million Won in Cash from an Acquaintance at an Entertainment Bar? It Was a Joke at a Drinking Session” (Full Statement)

Kim Seung-woo. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Seung-woo, who has been sued on suspicion of taking 22 million won in cash from an acquaintance, issued an official statement through his legal representative.

Kim Yeong-gon, an attorney at Suho Law Firm representing Kim Seung-woo, said on the 12th, “This incident involved a playful act at a drinking gathering among people who knew one another. It took place openly, with everyone present watching, and they had agreed to meet again a few hours later, when the money was to be returned. Since actor Kim Seung-woo had absolutely no intention of unlawfully acquiring someone else’s money, we believe he had no criminal intent whatsoever.”

The lawyer added, “Because they were unable to meet the following day, actor Kim Seung-woo immediately returned the money to the informant by bank transfer, which further suggests there was no intent. Since then, the two parties have continued to get along like brothers without any problems, and actor Kim Seung-woo even provided financial assistance when the informant was going through a difficult time. For reasons unknown, however, the informant is making claims that do not accord with the facts and has even filed a criminal complaint, so we plan to respond forcefully.”

The legal representative concluded, “Actor Kim Seung-woo’s side has sufficiently explained the facts to the investigative authorities based on relevant materials, and plans to respond firmly through legal procedures to claims that are untrue.” The representative also urged, “Now that all questioning has been completed, we ask that unverified claims and speculative reports not be allowed to spread.”

Earlier that day, Ilyo Shinmun reported that Kim Seung-woo had been sued on suspicion of taking 22 million won in cash from an acquaintance, identified as A, at an entertainment bar in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in October 2021. A is reportedly currently serving time at Gwangju Prison as an economic criminal.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-woo married actress Kim Nam-joo in 2005, and they have a son and a daughter.

Below is the full official statement from Kim Seung-woo’s legal representative.

I am attorney Kim Yeong-gon of Suho Law Firm, legal representative for actor Kim Seung-woo.

I would like to issue an official statement regarding the news report published today about a case involving actor Kim Seung-woo.

This incident involved a playful act at a drinking gathering among people who knew one another. It took place openly, with everyone present watching, and they had agreed to meet again a few hours later, when the money was to be returned. Since actor Kim Seung-woo had absolutely no intention of unlawfully acquiring someone else’s money, we believe he had no criminal intent whatsoever.

Furthermore, because they were unable to meet the following day, actor Kim Seung-woo immediately returned the money to the informant by bank transfer, which further suggests there was no intent.

Since then, the two parties have continued to get along like brothers without any problems, and actor Kim Seung-woo even provided financial assistance when the informant was going through a difficult time. For reasons unknown, however, the informant is making claims that do not accord with the facts and has even filed a criminal complaint, so we plan to respond forcefully.

Accordingly, actor Kim Seung-woo’s side has sufficiently explained the facts to the investigative authorities based on relevant materials and plans to respond firmly through legal procedures to claims that are untrue.

Now that all questioning has been completed, we ask that unverified claims and speculative reports not be allowed to spread.

Thank you.

Attorney Kim Yeong-gon, Suho Law Firm

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.