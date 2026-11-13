Did Kim Seung-woo Really Steal 22 Million Won?... 'Event Appearance Fees' Dispute Revisited Amid Controversy Over Theft Complaint

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As controversy continues over actor Kim Seung-woo being accused in a complaint of taking 22 million won from an acquaintance, a past case in which celebrities clashed over money with a businessman they had befriended is being revisited.

According to a report by The Fact on the 13th, an individual who once introduced himself as a businessman with considerable wealth built friendships with several celebrities and then invited them to various events. The celebrities are said to have received appearance fees ranging from several million won to tens of millions of won for attending.

The situation changed when the businessman was detained over financial issues. Some celebrities maintained their relationship with him by visiting him and even covering his meal expenses, but reportedly grew distant after feeling burdened by his repeated requests for visits.

The dispute stemmed from money paid earlier. The businessman's side claimed that the event appearance fees given at the time were loans and demanded that they be returned. Some celebrities were even accused of fraud in complaints, and in some cases reportedly paid a certain amount to settle the matter out of concern that the dispute would become public.

Meanwhile, according to police and other sources on the 12th, Seoul Gangnam Police Station is investigating the case involving Kim Seung-woo, who was accused of theft in a complaint filed by an acquaintance identified as A in July.

A claimed that 22 million won in cash and checks went missing while drinking with Kim Seung-woo at an entertainment bar in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, in October 2021. Kim's side, however, denies the allegation, saying they hid the money as a joke while several people were present and returned it the next day.

The two sides also have differing accounts of what the 330 million won transferred between them afterward, as well as additional transfers, represented. Police are investigating the exact circumstances based on related statements and financial transaction records.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.