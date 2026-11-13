Will the Wind Lift Shin Min-a's Skirt? Lee Se-young Reaches Out to Prevent Exposure: ‘I’m Unni’s Key Ring’ (‘MMTG’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Se-young warmed hearts with her thoughtful gesture of using her hand to cover actress Shin Min-a’s short skirt.

On the 12th, a video featuring The Remarried Empress stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young was released on the YouTube channel ‘MMTG.’

MC Jaejae mentioned Shin Min-a and Lee Se-young’s real-life relationship, saying, “They’re romantic rivals in the show, but they seem to get along well when they’re out together in real life.” She went on, “There have been lots of moments captured of Se-young looking after Shin Min-a. Around three million people have seen this image of her always making heart signs with Min-a unni and forever paying attention only to her unni’s skirt and well-being.”

The photo Jaejae shared was taken at the stage greeting for The Remarried Empress at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held last month. At the time, Lee Se-young worried that the strong wind might lift Shin Min-a’s short skirt and expose her, so she covered it with her hand. Lee Se-young said, “I’m the unnies’ and oppas’ key ring,” showing her thoughtful youngest-member side by carefully looking after her older co-stars.

Meanwhile, the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress is based on the popular web novel and webtoon of the same name. It is an epic romantic fantasy about Navier (Shin Min-a), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon)—having fallen for the runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se-young)—that he wants a divorce. Instead of accepting it, she demands permission to remarry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) of the Western Kingdom.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.