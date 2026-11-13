'Live Vocals Criticized': RESCENE’s Minami Opens Up to Fans... ‘I Sleep at Most One Hour a Day’

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] The joy of winning twice on music shows was short-lived. Amid controversy over the girl group RESCENE’s live singing during an encore stage, member Minami opened up about her packed schedule, saying she gets less than an hour of sleep a day. Attention has also focused on the agency’s announcement that it has filed criminal complaints against people who spread malicious posts.

On the 10th, RESCENE won the first-place trophy with the title track “With” from its fourth mini-album, “PULSE,” on SBS Life’s “The Show.” The group went on to take the top spot on MBC M and MBC every1’s “Show Champion” on the 11th, earning two music-show wins.

But the encore stage they performed right after the win sparked unexpected controversy.

Some viewers said that the pitch and vocal volume of some members sounded unstable. Opinions continued to circulate on online communities that the group needed to improve its live singing as professional singers.

Some viewers were disappointed that the members’ pitch wavered during an encore stage, where they could focus on singing without dancing. Others noted that some members delivered relatively stable vocals and argued that it was unfair to judge the entire group’s ability based on just a few moments.

As debate over the performance continued, a message member Minami shared with fans drew attention.

On the 11th, Minami expressed her gratitude to fans on a fan communication platform, saying, “We still have a lot of areas where we’re lacking.” She added that the members do not show how hard things are in front of their fans, and revealed, “We get at most one hour of sleep almost every day.”

She explained that even after music-show recordings, they do not go straight to rest but continue with other shoots and rehearsals.

Minami expressed her gratitude to the members who keep working hard together despite their demanding schedule. She added that without the fans’ support, they would not have been able to keep going, and promised to work even harder from now on.

Meanwhile, on the 12th, the agency, THE MUZE Entertainment, shared an update on its legal response to violations of its artists’ rights through its official social media accounts.

The agency said that baseless rumors and malicious posts targeting RESCENE’s members have been repeatedly spread recently on online communities and social media. It said it had already filed an initial round of criminal complaints against the creators and distributors of malicious content, based on its own monitoring and reports from fans. Investigations by the authorities are also underway, it added.

The agency said it would pursue the matter using the evidence it had secured, so that those responsible could not evade accountability by deleting posts, deactivating accounts or changing their IDs. It also stressed that it would seek legal accountability without settlements or leniency, even if those involved submitted letters of apology or requested leniency on the grounds that they were first-time offenders or because of their age.

RESCENE has recently continued its rapid rise.

RESCENE, which debuted in 2024, raised its public profile when “LOVE ATTACK” made a resurgence on the charts. The group’s fourth mini-album, “PULSE,” released on the 3rd, surpassed 600,000 copies in first-week sales, setting a new personal record. Its title track “With” also performed well on digital music charts, and the group further proved its momentum by winning twice on music shows. From February 19 to 21 next year, RESCENE will also hold its first solo concert since debut at Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park.

With a controversy over the group’s skills erupting just after it reached the top on music shows, a member opening up about its grueling schedule, and the agency filing criminal complaints over malicious posts, attention is now focused on what RESCENE will show audiences in its future performances.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.