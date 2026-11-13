Who Is the World-Star Reservist Spotted on a City Bus? BTS's V Gives a Down-to-Earth Update

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] BTS member V drew fans' attention by sharing an update after completing reserve forces training.

On the 12th, V posted several photos on his personal account with the caption, “This is more or less how I live.”

The photos showed V wearing a reserve forces uniform. His messy hair and relaxed expression as he looked at the camera caught people's attention. A “Special Class Warrior” patch on his uniform drew particular interest.

V also posted the words “First reserve training,” indicating that he had attended reserve forces training for the first time since his discharge.

He shared glimpses of his ordinary daily life as well as photos of himself in uniform. In the photos, V enjoyed food such as gimbap and dumplings at a snack shop and took the city bus, showing a relatable side of himself. Other shots showed him walking down the street in a hoodie and relaxing with a face mask on.

Fans were drawn to his relaxed, unvarnished daily life, quite different from the glamorous image of a world star onstage.

V enlisted in December 2023 and served in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police Group of the Army's II Corps, based in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. He was discharged at the end of his term on June 10, 2025, and returned to his fans.

Meanwhile, BTS, of which V is a member, is meeting fans around the world on its Arirang world tour.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.