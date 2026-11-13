“Son-in-Law or Daughter-in-Law?”... Kim Nara, Married in a Same-Sex Wedding, Tears Up at Parents’ Words

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Nara, winner of tvN’s “Kill It,” has revealed her parents’ and her partner’s parents’ reactions, as well as the meaning behind their unusual wedding, after marrying her same-sex partner of eight years.

On the 12th, BBC News Korean shared an interview with Kim Nara on its official social media accounts. On the 1st, Kim made headlines by marrying her partner, Yurim, in a rice paddy in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province.

That day, Kim explained why they had planned a special ceremony that broke with conventional wedding traditions. Kim admitted having seen posts online in the past that said, “Why can’t minorities stay in the shadows? Why do they keep crawling out? I don’t want to see them.”

Kim went on to explain that the intention behind the wedding was to counter such negative language with a beauty no one could deny.

“Since this is a marriage that isn’t legally recognized in South Korea, I thought it should be our own declaration and performance, with absolutely no need to be conventional,” Kim said. “I wanted to plan it to feel like a fashion show.”

The wedding was held in a harvested rice paddy rather than a conventional wedding venue. Long banquet tables were set in a space decorated with rice straw and flowers, while a pungmul music troupe and a traditional lion-mask performance added to the distinctive atmosphere.

It rained and the fog was thick on the wedding day, but the rain stopped during the approximately one-hour ceremony, creating a cinematic scene against the fog-shrouded mountains.

What particularly caught people’s attention was the parents’ reaction. “At a typical wedding, you walk in holding your father’s hand, right? We walked down the aisle one at a time, with our parents flanking us,” Kim explained.

Kim also shared an anecdote about the parents asking, “Should we call you our son-in-law or our daughter-in-law? What should we call you?” Kim replied, “Call me whatever you like,” and said the parents responded, “We’ll think of it as having gained another daughter.” Recalling the moment, Kim revealed that a tear had rolled down their cheek, moving people.

At the wedding, Yurim’s father gave the congratulatory speech himself, blessing the couple’s eight years together. He said that at first he had wondered, “Why hold a wedding in an empty rice paddy of all places?” but described the venue as “not an empty place, but a place where everything had been accomplished.”

He continued, “It was land that had been planted in spring, endured the summer, and been harvested in fall. Yurim and Nara’s eight years were just like that,” comparing their long love to a rice paddy after the harvest.

Kim also shared their thoughts on the reality that their marriage cannot be legally recognized. “Even if we register our marriage, all we’ll get is a notice that it has been rejected. But we have no intention of asking permission to celebrate our love,” Kim said, stressing, “We don’t intend to wait until the world accepts us.”

Kim is a stylist and fashion influencer, and won the title of champion on the tvN fashion creator survival show “Kill It: Style Creator War,” which ended last July.

In the winner’s speech at the time, Kim introduced their girlfriend as their most wonderful partner and manager and revealed their plans to marry, making headlines. Kim later married Yurim, their partner of eight years, on the 1st, with blessings from both families and their friends.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.