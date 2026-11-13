Lee Se-chang Calls 119 for the First Time in His Life While Alone at Dawn → Emergency Surgery... 'Pain Level 10'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor Lee Se-chang revealed that he underwent emergency surgery after calling 119 for the first time in his life because of severe abdominal pain while home alone at dawn. He said the pain’s intensity at the time reached a full 10.

On the 12th, Lee Se-chang posted photos and videos taken at the hospital on his social media, along with the message, “Acute appendicitis strikes without warning. Of all times, when I’m home alone. I nearly died, but I survived.”

The released photos showed Lee Se-chang lying in a hospital bed in a patient gown and receiving an IV. The video also showed him being taken to the operating room, conveying the urgency of the sudden emergency.

What was especially surprising was how Lee Se-chang ended up at the hospital. He said, “At dawn, I called 119 for the first time because the pain felt like my abdomen was being torn apart.” Home alone at the time, he was unable to bear the sudden, intense abdominal pain and called for help. He vividly described how much he had suffered, saying, “Pain level: 10. I couldn’t believe it could hurt this much.”

The condition diagnosed at the hospital was acute appendicitis. Lee Se-chang said, “The surgery was performed urgently,” explaining that he had to undergo emergency surgery in an unexpected situation.

Fans continued to express concern that Lee Se-chang, who had usually appeared active, had needed to call 119 for help after suddenly developing abdominal pain.

Lee Se-chang also shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed after surgery. His brief remark, “I nearly died, but I survived,” conveyed just how shocked he was by the sudden emergency.

Those who heard the news reacted with comments such as “That must have been really frightening,” “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” and “Acute appendicitis really hurts,” and wished him a full recovery.

Lee Se-chang had previously drawn attention when he discussed his health on TV Chosun’s “Perfect Life” in July. At the time, he looked back on his past habit of enjoying spicy, strongly seasoned foods while undergoing an upper endoscopy. He especially surprised the cast by revealing that during an endoscopy the previous year, his stomach had been covered in blood. However, no medical connection has been established between the stomach problem at the time and his current acute appendicitis.

Lee Se-chang debuted in 1993 as a specially recruited MBC actor and has appeared in various works, including “Rustic Period,” “Flowers of the Prison,” and “Bad Thief, Good Thief.” In 2017, he remarried actress Jeong Ha-na, who is 13 years his junior.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.