Will 4Minute, Absent From HyunA's Wedding, Reunite as a Full Group This Time? Heo Ga-yoon Confirmed to Give a Congratulatory Speech at Jeon Ji-yoon's Wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Could 4Minute reunite for a member’s wedding, 10 years after the group disbanded? News that Heo Ga-yoon, who lives in Bali, will give a congratulatory speech at Jeon Ji-yoon’s wedding has also drawn attention to the possibility of a 4Minute reunion.

On the 13th, Star News reported that Heo Ga-yoon will attend Jeon Ji-yoon’s wedding, which will be held at an undisclosed venue in Seoul on the 22nd, and give a congratulatory speech.

Jeon Ji-yoon’s wedding is set to be a small ceremony, with only family members from both sides and close friends invited. Heo Ga-yoon plans to personally celebrate the new beginning of Jeon, with whom she spent many years as a member of 4Minute.

The two debuted as members of 4Minute in 2009 and shared joys and hardships for seven years, until the group disbanded in 2016. Although they went their separate ways afterward, they have maintained their friendship by continuing to support each other at important moments.

Heo Ga-yoon also drew attention with her unusual reaction when Jeon Ji-yoon announced her marriage.

Earlier, on the 4th, Jeon Ji-yoon announced her November wedding through her social media account. “Now that the day has come when I’ll say the word ‘marriage’ in my life, I feel a little embarrassed for no particular reason, but excited too,” she said, sharing her feelings ahead of the wedding.

Heo Ga-yoon left a comment that read, “Aaaah, congratulations!!!! Don’t go... Still, congratulations!!!!! Don’t leave...” and made people laugh.

Other members also shared their reactions. Kwon So-hyun conveyed her feelings with the brief message, “Congratulations,” while Nam Ji-hyun commented, “I can’t believe you’re getting married so soon. Wishing you all the best. Let’s be happy, Jiyoon.”

HyunA, however, did not make any notable public response on social media at the time, prompting some online users to again bring up rumors of discord among the members.

4Minute disbanded in 2016 after only HyunA renewed her contract with the group’s then-agency, Cube Entertainment, while the other four members left the company.

After it became known that the members had unfollowed HyunA’s social media account, speculation arose about their relationship. It also drew attention when the other 4Minute members reportedly did not attend HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung’s wedding in 2024.

However, for 4Minute’s 16th debut anniversary last year, Nam Ji-hyun gave bouquets and cakes to all the members, including HyunA. HyunA also shared the gifts on social media and reminisced about the group’s activities.

Heo Ga-yoon is currently living in Bali, Indonesia, and building a new daily life there. Last February, she appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and opened up about the difficulties she faced after the group disbanded and why she moved to Bali. After working as a singer and actor, she expanded her career to include writing, publishing an essay last year.

After 4Minute disbanded, Jeon Ji-yoon also pursued a solo career as a singer. More recently, she has taken on the new challenge of becoming a web fiction writer.

Jeon Ji-yoon’s husband-to-be is a non-celebrity office worker born in 1986. The two met through an acquaintance and decided to marry after dating for about a year.

In a recent interview, Jeon Ji-yoon expressed her affection for her future husband, describing him as “someone who makes me feel at ease” and “someone more positive and warm than I am.” She also said that what matters more than having a lavish wedding is for the two of them to live happily together after getting married.

Meanwhile, 4Minute was beloved for numerous hit songs, including “Hot Issue,” “Muzik,” “What’s Your Name?” and “Crazy.” After HyunA married Yong Jun-hyung in 2024, Jeon Ji-yoon is set to become the second member of the group to marry.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.