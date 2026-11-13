Concerns About Lee Sang Soon's Health Resurface Over 'Reduced Vagus Nerve Function'... 'Even Standing Is Difficult'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Musician Lee Sang Soon, the husband of singer Lee Hyori, opened up about how health problems make it difficult for him to stand for long periods. His health has once again drawn attention, as he stopped hosting his radio show in August because of nervous system symptoms.

On the 12th, Shin Jae-pyung and Lee Jang-won of the band Peppertones appeared as guests on MBC FM4U's A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon and chatted.

That day, Peppertones introduced their solo concert scheduled for this coming December and revealed how they were preparing for the show. Shin Jae-pyung said, "The songs we can sing together with the audience are exhilarating. Among our recent songs, 'Riders' has a part for the audience, and that's when I get swept up in the emotion."

He went on to explain, "We mostly put on standing-room shows. The only concert where people can sit and watch is our year-end show."

After hearing this, Lee Sang Soon said, "I was going to skip it if it was a standing show," adding, "I have difficulty standing because of health issues," which drew attention.

His remarks are drawing even more attention, particularly since he temporarily stopped his broadcasting activities due to health problems just three months ago.

Earlier, Lee Sang Soon was away from his DJ role on A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon for eight days in August because of a sudden health problem.

At the time, Lee Sang Soon personally spoke about his health, saying, "Following medical professionals' recommendation that I rest because of a neurological symptom called reduced vagus nerve function, I have had to take a break from radio and rest."

He added, "I was told that I could gradually recover if I got plenty of rest, so I'll use this opportunity to take enough time, recover my health more fully, and return."

He also admitted, "Many people had expressed concern, but I didn't know when I would recover either, so I kept thinking, 'If I'm well enough even tomorrow, I should get back to hosting, I should,' and that's why this post took so long."

He promised, "I'll take a thorough look at my overall health this time, get my condition fully back on track, and return to you all in good health."

Lee Sang Soon returned to radio after eight days and continued his work as a DJ. However, his remark on this broadcast that he has difficulty standing for long periods has prompted questions about his current health.

Lee Sang Soon married Lee Hyori in 2013. The couple, who lived on Jeju Island for a long time, moved to Seoul last year, and Lee Sang Soon is currently connecting with listeners as the DJ of A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon on MBC FM4U.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.