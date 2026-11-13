Danielle Dongjoo Suh: “Crypto Investment Was a Huge Success... It Tripled, and I Bought a House”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] American attorney and broadcaster Danielle Dongjoo Suh revealed how she invested her salary in Bitcoin and Ethereum, tripled her money in just three months, and even bought a house.

On the 12th, Danielle Dongjoo Suh shared her first encounter with crypto assets and her investment experience in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

“In 2018, when I was working as a junior lawyer at a law firm, a blockchain department was established. I wondered, ‘What is blockchain?’ and asked my senior colleagues,” she recalled.

“They said everything would become a crypto asset in the future. I was an ambitious newcomer, so I put my entire salary into buying Bitcoin and Ethereum,” she said.

Her investment returns were substantial. Danielle Dongjoo Suh revealed, “There was a time when it tripled in just three months. I even bought a house with it,” surprising everyone.

That day, Danielle Dongjoo Suh also shared her thoughts on Bitcoin and blockchain technology. She explained, “In Korea, when people first learned about Bitcoin, they experienced it rising sharply and then falling, so there was a perception that ‘Isn’t this a scam?’ or ‘Isn’t it gambling?’ But there is a philosophical dimension behind older crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

She also talked about the background to the creation of blockchain. Danielle Dongjoo Suh said, “Even in personal transactions, people send money through banks now, don’t they? The person who created blockchain thought it would be better if people sent money directly to each other instead. To do that, you need trust, don’t you?”

She added, “Blockchain was created so that everything would be recorded in blocks and no one could alter the transaction records, making trustworthy transactions possible. It was designed so that fees wouldn’t be necessary.”

She added, “I had bought just about everything—not only Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin, but also altcoins and meme coins.”

Danielle Dongjoo Suh is the daughter of the late comedian Seo Se-won and broadcaster Suh Jung-hee.

Danielle Dongjoo Suh currently hosts “Crypto Plus” on Sampro TV.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.