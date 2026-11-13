81-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Splurges 4.5 Million Won on Skincare: “You Have to Invest to Look Beautiful”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo showed off her impressive cosmetics collection. Products with price tags reaching several million won also caught the eye.

On the 12th, a video was released on the YouTube channel “Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo” under the title “Over 10 Million Won: ‘82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s Cosmetics Collected Over 60 Years’ Revealed in Full (Includes a 3 Million Won Cream).”

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo showed off the cosmetics she had collected over the years. A variety of products, from skincare to makeup, filled the table and surprised viewers.

The skincare products were particularly expensive. The serum cost 345,000 won, the lotion 180,000 won, and the cream as much as 340,000 won. Products worth 130,000 won, 390,000 won, and 380,000 won were also shown. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, “You have to invest to look beautiful.” The most expensive item was a cream priced at 2,765,000 won.

The skincare products alone came to about 4.5 million won, and the makeup products were also high-end. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, “I do my own makeup, which is why I have all this. I’ve never been to a beauty salon, even since I was young. That’s why I buy all these things,” adding that she had done her own makeup from her debut through the present.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo was born in 1945 and is 81 years old this year. She made her debut as a dancer in TBC’s first cohort in 1965 and has appeared in the sitcom Soonpoong Clinic and the dramas Hilarious Housewives, Delicious Proposal, and Flower of Queen.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.