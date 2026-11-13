“Already This Big?” Jang Yoon-jeong Throws Daughter Hayoung a Birthday Party at Their ₩12 Billion Home... Their Rapid Growth Is a Surprise

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong shared an update on Yeonwoo and Hayoung, who have grown so much they are almost unrecognizable.

On the 12th, a video titled “Home Shopping Host Jang Yoon-jeong vs. Mom Jang Yoon-jeong” was posted on the YouTube channel Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jeong.

After wrapping up her home-shopping schedule, Jang Yoon-jeong headed straight home. It was Hayoung’s birthday party day. “Since Hayoung’s birthday and a friend of Yeonwoo’s birthday are just one day apart, we ended up having a joint birthday party,” Jang Yoon-jeong said.

The video also showed Hayoung, Yeonwoo and their friends all singing “Happy Birthday” together. Yeonwoo drew attention with features that closely resembled their father, Do Kyung-wan, while Hayoung caught the eye with a calmer, more mature demeanor.

Jang Yoon-jeong filmed the children as they played and, looking utterly exhausted, said, “I’m going to stop filming now. I’m tired.”

Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have two children, Yeonwoo and Hayoung. The family won widespread affection for appearing on the KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman.

The couple, Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong, also made headlines in 2024 when they bought a luxury penthouse in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, for approximately 12 billion won, paying entirely in cash.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.