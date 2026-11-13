“Why Is the U.S. Midterm Election Victory Song K-pop?”... aespa’s New Japanese Song Surpasses 40 Million Streams

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A song by girl group aespa has unexpectedly emerged as a “victory celebration song” during the U.S. midterm elections, attracting attention.

As aespa’s Japanese-language song appeared in social media videos celebrating election victories in U.S. political circles, the track surpassed 40 million cumulative streams on Spotify, demonstrating its global popularity.

Recently, election-related videos using aespa’s “KISS N TELL” as background music have spread across U.S. social media. In particular, Democratic and anti-MAGA users drew attention by using the song in posts celebrating the midterm election results.

“KISS N TELL” is a track from aespa’s first Japanese mini-album, released on July 24. It is especially unusual that a song released in Japanese has been used in the U.S. election arena to express the joy of victory.

The scene toward the end of the music video, where fireworks and confetti burst, reportedly resonated with the celebratory mood of an election victory and made the song a popular choice among social media users.

Amid this interest, “KISS N TELL” had accumulated 41.76 million streams on Spotify as of the 10th, and surpassed 42.36 million, according to reports on the 13th. The music video is also reported to have exceeded 25 million views.

The song is drawing attention as a K-pop girl group’s Japanese-language track is being consumed in a new way through its association with a U.S. political event. It is also seen as demonstrating the influence of the global fandom, as the song has been used in unexpected contexts beyond its original language and release market.

Meanwhile, aespa is a four-member girl group consisting of Karina, Winter, Giselle and NINGNING. The group has released numerous hit songs, including “Next Level,” “Supernova” and “Whiplash,” and is active in Korea and abroad.

aespa recently completed a world tour spanning 16 regions in Asia and the Americas, and will embark on a European tour starting in January next year. On the 28th and 29th, the group will hold its sixth-anniversary fan meeting, “2026 aespa FAN MEETING ‘MY, I Miss You, ae,’” at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul, meeting with Korean fans at a fan meeting for the first time in about three years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.