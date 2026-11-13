'Gangster Ties' Allegation: Jo Se-ho to Have '0' Regular Variety Shows Left... Graduation Ceremony Marks End of 5-Year Run as He Holds Back Tears

[Sportschosun reporter Min-jung Cho] Broadcaster Jo Se-ho is also saying goodbye to the only regular variety show he had left. Ahead of his farewell to colleagues he had worked with for about five years, he appeared in a school uniform and shared how deeply he was moved, saying, “I held back tears from the moment I entered.”

According to a preview for the Netflix variety show “Screwballs Season 6: The Rules of Survival” released on the 13th, episode 15, airing on the 14th, will feature a graduation ceremony at DORA High School, with “graduation” as its theme.

Jo Se-ho appears that day dressed in a high school uniform. Although he is usually known for cheerful costumes and physical comedy, reports say he seemed overcome with emotion during this shoot, which comes ahead of the show’s end.

Jo Se-ho opened up about looking back on the time he spent with his colleagues, saying, “I held back tears from the moment I entered.”

The graduation ceremony has particular significance because “Screwballs” is the last regular variety show Jo Se-ho has left.

Jo Se-ho voluntarily left tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and KBS2’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” after allegations of his close ties to an organized crime figure surfaced last December. At the time, his representatives acknowledged that he knew the person but denied allegations that he had been involved in illegal business or received money or valuables. Even so, Jo Se-ho stepped away from both shows, saying the controversy surrounding him could become a burden on the programs.

By contrast, he continued appearing on Netflix’s “Screwballs,” staying connected with viewers.

But with even this show deciding to end, Jo Se-ho is now saying goodbye to the last regular spot he had left on television.

Earlier, production company Studio Ttupeul announced on the 25th of last month that “ ‘Screwballs’ will bring its long journey to a close with episode 16 of its currently airing sixth season.” It said, “Considering the connections from past lives, we’ve been together for a full five years,” and added, “With such a distinctive story and such close relationships built up over that time, the cast and crew wrapped their final shoot with deep regret.”

“Screwballs” brings together Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Jo Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae and Jang Woo-young, who previously worked together on KBS2’s “Beat Coin.” The show won affection for the close bond among its original members and their fearless comedic energy. Including its predecessor, the members have spent about five years together.

Even at the graduation ceremony ahead of the finale, the members found their own ways to cope with the sadness of parting.

Jang Woo-young transformed into a strict principal, wearing red-rimmed glasses and a purple blouse. Kim Sook brought laughs by appearing in a parody of the Oompa-Loompas from the film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Hong Jin-kyung wore a graduation cap and showed her determination to enjoy a proper graduation ceremony, while Joo Woo-jae appeared dressed as an animated character and was then teased by the other members. The members also took time to share things they had kept to themselves over their years together.

Recalling an old scene in which Jang Woo-young acted out giving birth to a balloon, Kim Sook expressed her affection, saying, “I watched Woo-young’s lying-down balloon segment 100 times. I’ll never forget Woo-young for as long as I live.”

Hong Jin-kyung shared an anecdote about losing her temper with Jang Woo-young at a dinner gathering in the past, prompting both laughter and candid conversation. The five members, who had entertained viewers with offbeat missions and outlandish costumes, were now opening up about how they really felt about one another as they prepared to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, as he prepared to part ways with his longtime colleagues, Jo Se-ho also began gearing up for new activities. On the 5th, he renamed his existing YouTube channel “How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?” and released its first video.

Looking back on the time that had passed in the video, he said, “More than ever before, I looked back at the time I’ve spent on this journey, and I reflected on myself, too.” He expressed his intention to act more carefully going forward and bowed his head to the public once again.

On the 12th, he also shared an update on social media, saying he had completed filming the first installment of his YouTube content. Jo Se-ho said, “I had a good shoot for episode one of ‘How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?’” and added, “So many people sent in their stories. Thank you.”

He announced that the first episode would be released at 6 p.m. on the 19th.

Coincidentally, the new YouTube content is set to be released just two days before the final episode of “Screwballs.”

As he prepares to say goodbye to his only regular variety show, Jo Se-ho will make his YouTube channel a new platform for his activities. However, no return to a terrestrial or cable television program has been officially confirmed yet.

“Screwballs Season 6: The Rules of Survival” will release episode 15 on the 14th and end with episode 16 on the 21st.

Reporter Min-jung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.