Lee Jae-ryong, Somber in a 'Suit and Black Mask,' Denies Breathalyzer Obstruction at First Hearing

Actor Lee Jae-ryong appears at the first hearing on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act (failure to take measures after an accident) and obstructing a breathalyzer test, held at Seoul Central District Court in

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Lee Jae-ryong, who was indicted on suspicion of leaving the scene after causing a car accident in Seoul's Gangnam district, denied the charge of obstructing a breathalyzer test at his first hearing.

At the first hearing on the 13th before Presiding Judge Lee Jae-wook of Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 10, a single-judge court, Lee's lawyer said the defense admitted the charge of violating the Road Traffic Act (failure to take measures after an accident) but denied the charge of obstructing a breathalyzer test.

The lawyer said, “We admit the charge of failing to take measures after the accident, but deny obstructing the breathalyzer test.” The lawyer went on to explain, “The position is that there was no intention to make it difficult to administer a breathalyzer test.”

Lee Jae-ryong appeared in court that day wearing a black suit. When the court asked his occupation, he replied, “I’m an actor.”

The court scheduled the next hearing for March 24 next year to allow for further proceedings. At that hearing, it plans to call as witnesses and question a person who was drinking with Lee Jae-ryong on the day of the accident and a police officer who responded to the scene.

Lee Jae-ryong is accused of driving near Cheongdam Station in Seoul's Gangnam district at around 11 p.m. on the 6th of last March, hitting a central divider and then leaving the scene. About three hours after the accident, police apprehended Lee at an acquaintance's home.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that Lee Jae-ryong attended another drinking gathering after the accident, prompting suspicions of so-called “post-accident drinking.” Prosecutors believed he had consumed more alcohol to make it difficult to determine whether he had been drinking at the time of the accident, charged him with obstructing a breathalyzer test, and indicted him without detention last August.

However, investigators determined that it would be difficult to clearly prove Lee Jae-ryong's blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident was at or above 0.03%, the threshold for license suspension, and excluded the DUI charge from the indictment.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.