‘Jun Jin’s Wife’ RYU YISEO Also Shocked by Brutal Flight Attendant Hazing: ‘A Senior’s Stockings Were Washed, Eyelashes Even Cut’

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] RYU YISEO, wife of Jun Jin and a former Asiana Airlines flight attendant, spoke about the strict hierarchy she experienced during her time as a flight attendant.

Kim Mi-seo, a former flight attendant who now works as a show host, appeared on the channel My Love Ryu Yi-seo, run by RYU YISEO, on the 12th and talked about her experiences working as a flight attendant.

That day, RYU YISEO mentioned the seniority culture that once existed among flight attendants, saying, “I heard about the strict hierarchy, where they even washed their seniors’ stockings.”

Kim Mi-seo stunned everyone with her reply: “I washed them.” She had, in fact, washed a senior’s stockings.

Kim Mi-seo went on to reveal that a senior had even cut off her eyelash extensions. She explained what happened at the time: “That senior was the one who cut my eyelashes. The senior called me outside the glass door at the domestic terminal and did that.”

She recalled, “Eyelash extensions were trendy back then. The senior cut them, saying, ‘Who told you to wear something like that?’”

Male flight attendants, too, reportedly found it difficult to avoid strict criticism about their appearance and attire.

Eom Do-yun, who appeared alongside her, shared an experience from the past: “They wouldn’t cut my sideburns just because they were a little long, but they’d pull them like this, you know?”

He added that there were also strict standards for male flight attendants’ hairstyles at the time, saying, “I used to keep a bit of distance from executives who would criticize people’s hair.”

After working as a flight attendant for Asiana Airlines for 16 years, RYU YISEO left the job. She married Jun Jin, a former member of Shinhwa, in 2020. She now shares glimpses of her daily life and various stories on her YouTube channel.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.