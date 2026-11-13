BLACKPINK's Jisoo: What Is It About 'Laurel'?... Even Netflix Is in an Uproar

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] BLACKPINK's Jisoo showed off her 'trendy icon' credentials by creating a new meme.

Jisoo appeared on SBS's Inkigayo, which aired on the 8th, and performed her new song 'Addicted.' Before the performance began, she shouted, 'Louder,' to get the audience cheering. But fans said her pronunciation sounded like 'Laurel' rather than 'Louder,' and created a new meme. Jisoo responded to their love by sharing the video herself on social media.

Even Netflix Korea got swept up in it. On the 11th, Netflix Korea posted Jisoo's video on its official account, saying, “The era of Ra-eulla is over, and the era of Laurel has begun. Come get your daily Laurel. Inkigayo and Boyfriend on Demand, too, on Netflix.”

'Ra-eulla' is a newly coined word for the sound made while yawning. Instead of 'Ra-eulla,' Netflix Korea promoted its service by referencing Jisoo's 'Laurel' meme. Netflix had previously worked with Jisoo on its original series Boyfriend on Demand. Jisoo played Seo Mirae in the series and received praise for her natural acting.

Jisoo released 'Addicted,' the second pre-release track from her first solo full-length album, on October 30 and is currently promoting it.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.