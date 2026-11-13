RESCENE’s Minami Opens Up for the First Time After Live Controversy: “I’ll Work Even Harder”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Minami of the group RESCENE shared her thoughts.

On the 12th, Minami said on a fan communication platform, “We still have a lot of room to improve, but thanks to REMINE (our official fan club), who look kindly on us and love us, we can prepare, practice, and perform on stage with even more dedication.”

Minami said, “The members don’t show it, but they sleep for almost an hour. When recording ends, they don’t rest; they go to film and practice. I’m so grateful to the members who work hard together even when things are tough. REMINE gives us the strength to keep working hard. I’m so grateful, and I’ll work even harder from now on.”

RESCENE 4th Mini Album ‘PULSE’ release showcase, held at Blue Square Woori Card Hall on the 3rd. RESCENE members pose for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.03/

With their fourth mini-album, ‘PULSE,’ released on the 3rd, RESCENE swept the top spots on various music charts. The album also recorded first-week sales of 602,688 copies, according to Hanteo Chart, making RESCENE a half-million seller for the first time since its debut.

However, separate from the “miracle of a small agency,” the members’ live singing skills came under scrutiny. After taking first place on a music show, they performed an encore stage, where some members made choreography mistakes or slipped up while singing live, drawing attacks from some malicious commenters.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.