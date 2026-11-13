Lee Hyori Does Her 'Fraud of the Century' Bit Again... Bare-Faced vs. Full Glam, a '180-Degree' Face

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer Lee Hyori showed off two dramatically different sides of herself at once, from a look finished with glamorous makeup to an everyday look that naturally revealed the wrinkles around her eyes and on her forehead.

On the 13th, Lee Hyori posted several photos on her social media account with the brief greeting, “Hi~.”

The photos captured Lee Hyori in two entirely different moods, catching the eye.

First, Lee Hyori drew attention with a look completed with glamorous makeup. With her long black hair falling naturally, she posed in profile wearing large flower-shaped earrings and a cream-colored high-neck outfit.

Her defined eyeliner, glossy lips and meticulously perfected skin came together to create a sophisticated look. A staff member was even captured straightening Lee Hyori’s collar, offering a glimpse of the scene as she had her makeup and styling done.

In the next photo, she shared a selfie taken under a clear umbrella on a rainy day. Wearing a pink mask and a red top, she looks at the camera without any special styling. The natural wrinkles on her forehead and her skin texture are clearly visible, too.

In another photo, she sat in a car wearing a leopard-print coat and took a selfie facing the camera.

Unlike the photos with glamorous makeup, this close-up draws attention to the fine lines around her eyes and her natural skin texture. Rather than seeming focused on retouching her face or hiding her wrinkles, the image appears to capture her as she is.

It is striking that she shared both a glamorous look and an unadorned everyday side in the same post. While the photos after her makeup was done highlight her intense eyes and well-defined features, the everyday photos convey a relaxed, approachable mood.

Lee Hyori has also candidly shared her looks before and after makeup in the past.

In 2020, she posted side-by-side photos of herself dressed up and bare-faced, writing, “Fraud of the century. This is what I actually look like. Sorry,” and making people laugh. At the time, she also drew attention by humorously highlighting the difference between her perfectly styled onstage appearance and her natural everyday look.

Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang Soon in 2013. After living in Jeju, she moved to Seoul in 2024.

In September last year, she opened a yoga studio called Ananda in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun District, Seoul, and has also been working as a yoga instructor, teaching classes herself.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.