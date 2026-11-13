Seo In-young Reveals Secret to Long Relationship With Boyfriend Choi Ji-hoon: His Reassuring Words, “You Can Do It”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Seo In-young, Mimi Minu and Jung Hyung-don explored the many anxieties of modern life and the outlandish ways people try to overcome them.

Episode 7 of Tcast E Channel’s variety show ‘Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey,’ which aired on the 12th, featured broadcaster Jung Hyung-don as a guest student for the day. The show was directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave Co., Ltd.

Before the lesson got underway, the three discussed the many phobias that exist in the world. Seo In-young said, “I’m afraid of heights. I can’t go up unless I’m wearing heels.” Jung Hyung-don joked, “I’m practically the poster child for anxiety, aren’t I? A fear of heights is a given.”

Next, they turned to attachment styles, which have recently been attracting as much interest among younger generations as MBTI. They imagined a situation in which someone they were interested in had not replied for three hours. When Jung Hyung-don asked what she would do if the other person read her message but did not respond, Seo In-young said, “Then I’d block them. If I don’t, I think I’ll become obsessive.” When Lee Sang-soon was mentioned as a prime example of a securely attached person, Seo said, “He seems like the kind of person who’s patient and waits well.” Jung offered a different interpretation: “He could be avoidant, someone who tries not to talk about uncomfortable things because it’s hard for him to face stress.” Seo gave him a suspicious look and asked, “Are you jealous?” prompting laughter.

Asked who made her feel most secure, Seo In-young named her boyfriend. “I think that’s why I’ve been with my current boyfriend for so long,” she said, sharing his words of encouragement, such as “You can do it” and “Give it a try, then tell me about it.” Jung Hyung-don, meanwhile, named the TV network producers who assign him regular programs as the people who make him feel secure, and drew laughs by expressing anxiety about shows that run in seasons.

Seo In-young named avoidant people as the type she dislikes most in a relationship, saying firmly, “I really hate avoidant types.” She added that she could not understand men saying, “I did it because I was afraid we’d fight,” during a conflict, and stressed, “Women want to hear ‘I’m sorry’ first.” Jung Hyung-don countered, “Why should you apologize if you haven’t done anything wrong?” Seo shot back, “Can’t you just say it?” and the two had a spirited exchange. In the end, Jung conceded, “In-young is right. As you go through life, there are times when you feel sorry just for breathing,” adding, “Sometimes I’m even sorry for getting in my wife’s line of sight.” His confession had the production crew roaring with laughter.

Next, they introduced the so-called “bathroomcation” as a way to relieve anxiety by escaping outside stress and spending time alone. A blend of “bathroom” and “vacation,” the term refers to finding psychological comfort in the bathroom, away from outside interference. Jung Hyung-don also said, “The bathroom is my own space,” and revealed that he relaxes there while watching short-form videos. He added, “Quite a few people use it as a refuge for the mind.”

They also introduced unusual ways people ease the anxieties of modern life. Various items and activities for soothing the mind and body came up, from robot dolls that bite your fingers and keycaps to Wakppu balls and blackhead removal. When they heard about an unusual service in Japan where a handsome man personally wipes away your tears, Seo In-young showed keen interest, saying, “I have to go there. I’m going!” Jung Hyung-don sympathized, saying, “Sometimes I look up moving videos and cry.” An experience of being rocked in a cradle for adults in Russia also surprised them.

They also looked at various everyday anxieties. They discussed “call phobia,” a fear of phone calls, and “nomophobia,” anxiety about being without a cellphone. Seo In-young and Jung Hyung-don revealed starkly contrasting habits, from how they manage their phone batteries to whether they lie down on the bed in their outdoor clothes. Asked what she does when a toilet lid is closed in a public restroom, Seo surprised everyone by saying, “I don’t open it; I flush first.” Jung, by contrast, gave an unexpected answer: “I checked every one. There’s a thrill when there’s nothing there.”

They also shared examples of people who pour enormous amounts of money and effort into dealing with anxiety. The story of entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who continues to try various things to slow aging, particularly caught their attention. They also discussed celebrities who have faced anxiety in their own ways: Kian84, who calms his mind by running; artist Yayoi Kusama, who has expressed her inner anxiety through painting; and singer Lewis Capaldi, who continued performing on stage with the audience cheering him on.

Seo In-young also candidly looked back on a period when anxiety had made life difficult for her. When Jung Hyung-don said, “I found that sleeping was the best,” Seo confessed, “I slept for almost eight years. I dug a hole and crawled inside, but I think having gone through that time is why I’m now able to show my face.” Jung said, “If you’re feeling anxious, there are ways to find a sense of calm that work for you,” adding, “You don’t have to stop just because other people think it’s strange. I hope you can keep in mind that you’re trying to overcome it yourself.” He concluded, “You can live with anxiety. It’s nothing to be afraid of,” leaving a lasting impression.

‘Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey’ airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel and is also available on streaming platforms including Wavve, WATCHA and U+tv mobile.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.