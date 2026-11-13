KIAN84 Returns to His Main Profession as a Painter After 3 Years... Holds Third Solo Exhibition 'Origin'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster and cartoonist KIAN84 is holding a new solo exhibition for the first time in about three years.

KIAN84 will hold his 3rd solo exhibition, "Kiwon," at the Iganseomun Exhibition Hall of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul from January 9 to March 11 of next year.

'Kiwon' is an exhibition presented by KIAN84 approximately three years after his 2024 exhibition, 'Kiando: Strange Island.' While the previous 'Kiando' captured the journey of finding a more complete self, 'Origin' allows viewers to witness the process of KIAN84's imagination expanding, ranging from works containing dreams and fantasies to early sketches being revealed for the first time, as well as collaborations with fashion and lifestyle brands.

The exhibition title 'Kiwon' means 'strange aspiration,' and KIAN84 uses his signature humor and peculiar imagery to express the wishes that everyone harbors in their hearts. By unfolding desires that are difficult to achieve in reality within a world of imagination, he offers visitors a time to reflect on their own personal hopes.

This exhibition will unveil works on various themes, including the new 'Self-Portrait' series, as well as 'Love,' 'OCEAN,' and 'The Origin of Dreams.' It captures personal experiences, perspectives, and contemporary emotions, ranging from the joys and sorrows KIAN84 has experienced over the past decade to the changed landscape of love and relationships today, and the desire to escape from repetitive daily life.

Through early sketches that have never been publicly revealed before, one can examine KIAN84's drawings like a chronicle following the flow of time. Through the original drawings, visitors will encounter up close the process of how his artistic world was created and the traces of the contemplation that underlies it.

Brands such as IAB STUDIO, SAY TOUCHE, and Print Bakery participate here, extending the joy of appreciating artworks and drawings into products that can be cherished in daily life, including clothing, living objects, and art merchandise.

The exhibition hall extends from the main exhibition space on the basement level to the experiential exhibition and merchandise sales areas on the first floor, designed to allow visitors to enjoy everything from art appreciation and hands-on experiences to collaborative products along a single continuous path. During the exhibition period, a docent program will also be prepared where KIAN84 himself will share the stories behind the artworks.

KIAN84’s ‘Kiwon,’ which will showcase his unique artistic sensibility as a painter for the first time in a long while, will run for a total of 62 days from January 9 to March 11, 2027, with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The first pre-sales will begin on the 20th of this month on the trend trading platform KREAM.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.