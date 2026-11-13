Duped by a Land-Development Scam... Im Ye-jin Faces the Loss of 50 Million Won in Retirement Savings: “You’ll Need Blood Pressure Medication”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Im Ye-jin was shocked to learn the current value of land on Jeju Island that she had purchased 15 years ago.

On the 12th, a video titled “Ms. Im Ye-jin Sets Out to Find the Jeju Land She Bought Sight Unseen 15 Years Ago | Her First-Ever Low-Cost Airline Flight | Renting Her Dream Car, a Mini!” was released on the “Im Ye-jin Aissi” YouTube channel.

On her way to Jeju Island, Im Ye-jin said, “I bought a plot of land in Jeju more than a decade ago. Someone younger than me, whom I trust and who knows a lot about investing, said they were buying land in Jeju, so I asked them to buy me an adjacent plot too. I bought 50 million won worth. I came here to see the land with my own eyes.” The land had been purchased for her retirement, and she said she had bought it without inspecting it in person at the time.

But the land, which she had struggled to find, did not even have a road leading to it. A person at a nearby office explained, “This is a quarry. Land here is very cheap. There are no developments planned here. I think it’s worth about 100,000 won per pyeong.” Im Ye-jin squeezed her eyes shut.

While checking the land registry documents, Im Ye-jin discovered another unexpected fact: more than 178 people were listed as registered owners. In effect, the 1,400-pyeong parcel was jointly owned by numerous people. At 100,000 won per pyeong, Im Ye-jin’s share was worth only about 820,000 won.

Im Ye-jin called an acquaintance who is a real estate expert and explained the situation. The acquaintance told her, “You were duped into buying it in a land-development scam. Think of it as nothing more than a place where birds come to live. It won’t even sell. Why on earth would you buy something like that? Forget about it. If you don’t, you’ll need blood pressure medication.” The acquaintance told her she had been scammed.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.