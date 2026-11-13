‘The Devil’s Plan 3’ Draws Controversy Over Jung Hyun-kyu’s Answer Being Marked Correct From Episode One... ‘They Said They’d Fix It’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Netflix’s brain-survival show “The Devil’s Plan 3” was embroiled in controversy over an answer ruling from its very first episode. The controversy arose after contestant Jung Hyun-kyu’s shouted answer of “seven” was accepted as correct, while some viewers who tried solving the puzzle themselves claimed the actual answer was “eight.”

On the 13th, debate continued online over the answer ruling for the “Counting Squares” game featured in the first episode of Netflix’s variety show “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again” (hereafter “The Devil’s Plan 3”).

The disputed scene came during a brain game that tested contestants’ calculation skills and quick thinking.

“Counting Squares” is a game in which players look for rectangular areas connected horizontally and vertically on a number grid divided into multiple cells, then identify how many areas have numbers adding up to a given target. It is considered a difficult problem because players must find every rectangle of different sizes and in different positions, not simply add numbers together.

With many leading brain-survival contestants appearing this season, including Jang Dong-min, the “god of survival,” and season two winner Jung Hyun-kyu, the game drew interest as soon as the show was released.

But one particular puzzle, for which Jung Hyun-kyu called out an answer, later became the center of controversy. In the puzzle, the target number was “0”; Jung shouted “seven” as his answer, and the show accepted it as correct.

Questions arose, however, when some viewers who watched the show took another look at the number grid. They say that after finding the rectangles whose numbers add up to zero themselves, they counted eight in all, not the seven accepted on the show.

In fact, posts listing possible rectangles one by one by combining the numbers in the puzzle have appeared on online communities since the 11th.

One viewer questioned the show’s answer ruling, saying, “There are eight—what do you mean seven?” Another viewer also rewatched the scene and posted that there might be one more possible combination.

As viewers solved the puzzle themselves and compared the possible combinations, simple viewing reactions turned into a controversy over verifying the correct answer.

Some are speculating that one possible combination may have been missed while the puzzle was being created and checked.

“The Devil’s Plan 3” is a survival show in which a single correct answer or split-second decision can affect contestants’ performance and whether they survive. If the actual answer was eight but seven was accepted as correct, that would raise questions about the accuracy of the game’s judging itself, beyond a simple subtitle error.

Some have even raised suspicions that the ruling may have favored a particular contestant.

The controversy is drawing even more attention because the production team of “The Devil’s Plan 3” had said it would address fairness issues raised about the games in earlier seasons.

At a press conference on the 5th, producer Jung Jong-yeon said the focus this season was “on pure brain games.” He said the rules had been changed so that, unlike in previous seasons, contestants would not be eliminated immediately even if they lost all their pieces; instead, whether they survived would be determined by the actual game results.

Producer Choi Yun-hee also said the production team felt responsible for the show’s structure and rules, which viewers had criticized in earlier seasons, and had worked to reflect that feedback in the production process.

Questions about the answer ruling have arisen from the very first episode, at a time when accuracy and fairness in brain games have become even more important.

Adding to the controversy, Jung Hyun-kyu, who is at its center, won “The Devil’s Plan: Death Room,” released last year.

At this season’s press conference, Jung Hyun-kyu looked back on his play in the previous season and said he regretted not sufficiently considering viewers’ reactions. He said he wanted to prove his abilities with a more mature attitude going forward.

Attention is focused on Jung Hyun-kyu, who took on a new challenge but is now being discussed in connection with an unexpected controversy over an answer ruling.

Meanwhile, “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,” released on the 10th, is a Netflix variety show bringing together a full lineup of top competitors in brain-survival competitions, including Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Ha Seok-jin and Jung Hyun-kyu. The show consists of 14 episodes, and episodes one through five were released on the 10th. The remaining episodes are scheduled to be released in sequence on the 17th and 24th.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.