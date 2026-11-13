Yoo Jae-suk, Is He About to Enter Politics?... Running Man Members Say, “All That’s Left Is to Run for Office” as He Receives Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit 35 Years After Debut

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Yoo Jae-suk will share his thoughts on receiving the Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit 35 years after his debut.

On Running Man, airing this Sunday the 15th on SBS, the cast will soak in the autumn atmosphere with “fall balladeer” KYUHYUN. A recent recording began with congratulations for Yoo Jae-suk. He received the Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit at the 2026 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, 35 years after his debut. Yoo shared his joy as the members and production staff congratulated him, and the members soon had everyone at the celebration laughing with playful jokes: “All you have to do now is run for office” and “Brother, there’s just one thing left now.”

KYUHYUN, an emotive balladeer with a new song set for release, appeared as a guest to add to the autumn mood, and the cast exchanged warm greetings. Now making his ninth appearance, KYUHYUN showed his familiar chemistry with the members from the start. Yoo Jae-suk said KYUHYUN sings SHINee’s “Love Like Oxygen” with flair and asked him to sing a line; KYUHYUN responded in his sweet voice. In the cheerful atmosphere, KYUHYUN also performed his new song “Promise.” He sang live on the spot, impressing the members with his steady vocals despite the early hour and showing why he is a top-tier balladeer.

The race that day, featuring KYUHYUN, who has returned with his seventh mini-album Continue, is themed “Autumn to Be Continued.” The members must choose one of the clues labeled “high” and “low” in difficulty and make their way to a photo spot known for its beautiful fall foliage. If they reach their destination exactly, they can earn mission funds to buy a penalty exemption or enjoy meals and snacks, so the key is to decipher the clues quickly and find the right place. But the members each offered different opinions and struggled to agree; eventually, they even raised their voices as they faced off. An outing meant for a relaxed autumn excursion turned into an endless war of words.

Will the members overcome their disagreements and find the autumn spot hidden in the clues? The “Autumn to Be Continued” race will be featured on Running Man, airing Sunday the 15th at 6:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.