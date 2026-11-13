Song Hye-kyo's Kindness Moves Bangkok Michelin Chef: 'Her Hug for Our Mother Touched Us'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A special story lay behind the down-to-earth photos of her everyday life that actress Song Hye-kyo shared after a glitzy event in Bangkok, Thailand. She gave a warm hug to a famous local Michelin chef, and the restaurant, touched by the gesture, even posted a lengthy thank-you message in Korean.

On the 12th, Song Hye-kyo posted photos on her social media showing both her glamorous appearance at an event in Bangkok and her relaxed time at a local restaurant. Her unassuming manner, enjoying a leisurely meal with a beer, especially caught people’s attention.

On the 13th, details emerged about the restaurant Song Hye-kyo had visited, along with a special story behind her visit. The team at Raan Jay Fai, a famous restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, posted photos of her visit on the restaurant’s official social media account that day and left a heartfelt message of thanks in Korean.

The restaurant expressed its affection for Song Hye-kyo, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for coming to meet us,” and, “Just by looking into our eyes, you’ll be able to feel how much we love you.”

It continued, “Thank you so much for treating all of us here so warmly and lovingly,” expressing its gratitude for Song Hye-kyo’s kindness.

The restaurant was especially moved as it mentioned the hug Song Hye-kyo gave. It added, “The warm hug you gave our mother was especially touching, and I think it will stay in our memories for a long time,” and, “Please take care and get home safely, and may every day be filled with nothing but happiness.”

Song Hye-kyo also responded by leaving a comment in English herself on the post. She wrote, “Thank you so much for the beautiful flowers and the card you wrote so thoughtfully. I already miss your fantastic food. Stay healthy and happy always.”

It also emerged that the restaurant had given Song Hye-kyo flowers and a handwritten letter. Song Hye-kyo, too, said she missed the food even after leaving the restaurant, conveying the lingering impression of her special visit.

Raan Jay Fai, which Song Hye-kyo visited, is run by Jay Fai, a famous Thai chef whose real name is Supinya Junsuta. Jay Fai has gained worldwide fame for her distinctive look as she cooks at a wok wearing goggles, as well as for dishes such as her crab omelet.

The restaurant earned one Michelin star, an unusual distinction for a street-food establishment, and has become one of Bangkok’s leading culinary destinations. It was also featured in the Netflix documentary Street Food and is known as a restaurant visited by famous people from around the world.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo will star alongside Gong Yoo in the Netflix series Tantara (working title). Written by Noh Hee-kyung and directed by Lee Yoon-jung, the series tells the story of people who were part of Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s. Song Hye-kyo is set to play Min-ja and showcase a new side of her acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.