Ock Joo-hyun's '19 Billion Won Hannam The Hill' Seizure Suddenly Lifted After 5 Days... Auction Continues

Screenshot from TV Chosun

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Musical actress Ock Joo-hyun, a former member of the group Fine Killing Liberty (Fin.K.L), bought the penthouse at Hannam The Hill in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, for 19 billion won. The district office's seizure of the property has been lifted.

According to multiple media outlets on the 13th, the Yongsan District Office's seizure of the Hannam The Hill penthouse in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, registered in Ock Joo-hyun's name, was lifted on the 11th. The district office's Tax Management Division had imposed the seizure on the property on the 6th, but lifted it five days later.

The specific reason the seizure was lifted is not known. However, because local governments sometimes seize real estate over unpaid taxes, including local taxes, some speculate that the related issue may have been resolved.

However, the district office's lifting of the seizure and the court's voluntary auction are separate procedures. The auction process for the apartment is reportedly still underway.

Ock Joo-hyun bought the Hannam The Hill penthouse last year for about 19 billion won and completed registration of the ownership transfer this April. However, she reportedly used substantial loans to finance the purchase.

In particular, reports said that the amount borrowed from moneylenders in connection with the Hannam The Hill purchase alone was estimated at about 18.3 billion won. It was also reported that the building Ock Joo-hyun owned in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, had loans exceeding 10 billion won, prompting analysis that her total borrowing could exceed 30 billion won.

Ock Joo-hyun initially planned to sell the building in Sinsa-dong to raise funds for the Hannam The Hill purchase, but is believed to have turned to loans when the sale did not proceed as planned. Creditors, including moneylenders, reportedly applied for an auction of Hannam The Hill to recover the debt.

Earlier, the Seoul Western District Court ruled on the 14th of last month to commence a voluntary auction of the apartment. After the Yongsan District Office's seizure also became known, the debt situation surrounding the property once again drew attention.

Ock Joo-hyun's representatives previously explained that it was “a debt settlement process following the completion of a merger and acquisition (M&A) between the corporation and the investment firm.”

They added, “We are currently proceeding with specific debt repayment and settlement procedures with the investment firm, and the investment firm plans to repay the full amount of the related loan in accordance with its business plan.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.