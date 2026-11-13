Is That Really Psy? A Face as Small as a Female Announcer's... An Unrecognizably Slimmer Look

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Psy has drawn attention by sharing a recent look showing an even slimmer figure.

On the 13th, former announcer and broadcaster Jin Yang-hye shared her impressions after meeting Psy, saying, “Psy’s voice gets better every time we meet. From our first meeting to after marriage, after performances, and so on, I felt that the voice grew more solid and powerful each time. And it was the same when we met again after a long time.”

She added, “Psy told me about spending two months reading the script aloud and memorizing it for a five-minute English speech without a prompter. Although fluent in English and no stranger to performing on big stages, Psy was nervous throughout the preparations, but did everything possible to avoid making mistakes or showing nerves onstage. Even someone so free onstage prepares this intensely offstage.”

In the photo released alongside, Jin Yang-hye stands next to Psy, smiling brightly. What particularly catches the eye is Psy’s noticeably slimmer appearance than before. Psy’s face, just as small as Jin Yang-hye’s, also draws attention.

Meanwhile, Psy held concerts for “Psy’s Drench Show 2026” from June to August.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.