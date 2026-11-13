Park Soo-hong Loses First Trial in 9.8 Billion Won Damages Suit Against Older Brother and Sister-in-Law; Ruling Comes After Five Years

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong lost the first trial of a damages suit seeking about 9.8 billion won from his older brother and sister-in-law.

On the 13th, the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court ruled against plaintiff Park Soo-hong in the damages suit he filed against his older brother, Park, and his sister-in-law, Lee.

This first-instance ruling came about five years after Park Soo-hong filed suit against his older brother and sister-in-law in June 2021.

Earlier, in 2021, Park Soo-hong initially sought 11.6 billion won in damages from his older brother and sister-in-law.

He later raised the claim to 19.8 billion won to reflect losses from account settlements over about 20 years, but the amount was adjusted during the proceedings, and the current amount in dispute is about 9.8 billion won.

Park Soo-hong's side has argued that he suffered losses because his older brother, Park, misappropriated company and personal funds while managing him from 2011 to 2021.

His sister-in-law, Lee, was also tried on suspicion of involvement in some embezzlement, including the personal misuse of a corporate credit card.

Separate from this civil suit, the criminal case against his older brother and sister-in-law on embezzlement charges resulted in final convictions at the Supreme Court of Korea in February.

The Supreme Court of Korea upheld the lower court's sentence of three years and six months in prison for his older brother, Park, and one year in prison, suspended for two years, for his sister-in-law, Lee.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.