Clara Lee's 'Star Tattoo' Near Her Pubic Bone Draws Attention After She Reveals Her Emergency Surgery Scar

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Actress Clara Lee has released new profile photos ahead of her return to Korean variety shows after 10 years, and the story behind the star-shaped tattoo near her pubic bone is once again drawing attention. The star, which had seemed like a simple fashion tattoo, was actually meant to cover a scar left by emergency surgery in the past.

On the 12th, Clara Lee posted several new profile photos on her social media along with the message, "Please give 'Soloraseo 2' lots of interest and love."

In the photos, Clara Lee showed off a different look with her hair cut into a short bob. She presented a range of styles, from a pure, innocent image to a look with an intense gaze.

What caught the eye in the photos was a star-shaped tattoo, slightly visible near her pubic bone.

Clara Lee has previously explained why she got the tattoo. Rather than a choice made for style, it was meant to cover a surgery scar on her body.

In an interview with a media outlet in the past, she revealed that she had an appendectomy in the mid-2000s. At the time, Clara Lee said, "I once had major surgery for appendicitis. Blood had pooled as far as my liver, so I had to undergo emergency surgery." Clara Lee explained that although she had laparoscopic surgery, it left a large scar. She said, "I asked them to stitch it up nicely, but unfortunately the scar was quite large," and revealed that she later got the tattoo to cover it.

She chose the tattoo's design for its meaning, too. Clara Lee explained that she chose a star-shaped tattoo, inspired by “starlight,” the meaning of her name.

This story from her past is once again making headlines as Clara Lee shares her new profile photos.

Clara Lee will join the SBS Plus and E Channel variety show 'Soloraseo 2,' which premieres on December 7. It will be her first appearance on a Korean variety show in about 10 years, since JTBC2's 'Taming the Shrew 2' in 2017.

'Soloraseo 2' is an observational variety show that follows the daily lives of single people living in their own ways. In the new season, Shin Dong-yup and Jo Yoon-hee will co-host.

Clara Lee is set to share her daily life in China and stories from her life as an actress. After drawing major attention in Korea for throwing the first pitch in leggings, she expanded her activities to China. She has appeared in various films, including 'Sadohaengja: Teukbyeol Susadae,' 'Jeongseong,' 'Daehongpo' and 'The Wandering Earth 2.'

In 2019, she married a Korean-American businessman two years her senior, but they divorced last year after six years of marriage.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.