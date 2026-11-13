Lee Jung-jae Explains Why He Took a Year Off From Acting: “Forced to Rest as His Skin Worsened, Launching Cosmetics to Address His Concerns”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Jung-jae personally explained why he entered the cosmetics business. He said his experience of having to put his acting work on hold for a while because of serious skin problems prompted him to start the business.

On the 13th, Lee Jung-jae posted a short video to his account and shared an update on how he was doing.

In the video, Lee warmly greeted viewers, saying, “It’s been a while. It’s already November 13. 2026 has already flown by. How have you all been?”

He went on to open up about having a difficult time because of unexpected skin problems, despite planning to work on projects this year. He explained, “I planned to work hard this year on films or dramas, but my skin got so bad starting last fall. Things got so serious that I was in no condition to film at all. So I was forced to take this year off.”

During this unexpected break, Lee came up with the idea for a cosmetics business because he wanted to help people with skin concerns similar to his own. He said, “In the process, I ended up making cosmetics that people with skin concerns like mine can use too.”

He also shared his candid feelings ahead of the cosmetics launch. Lee said, “With only a few days left until the launch, I’m quite nervous, as if a movie were about to be released.”

He also shared an anecdote about how he had struggled with explaining to the public why he was personally entering the cosmetics business. Lee said, “Our staff said that if we suddenly announced that Lee Jung-jae was launching cosmetics, fans and the public would probably think, ‘Why is Lee Jung-jae suddenly launching cosmetics?’ They suggested telling people how serious Lee Jung-jae’s skin problems had been in the past and releasing photos, but I said absolutely not. I said I’d feel uncomfortable because I thought everyone would leave after seeing how bad my skin had been. I felt a strong aversion to it.”

However, his view on releasing the photos is gradually changing. He added with a laugh, “After thinking it over, I realized the photos might give hope to people whose skin was as bad as mine—that they, too, could get better—so I’ll think about it for just a few more days.”

Meanwhile, Artist Company, of which Lee Jung-jae is the largest shareholder, has entered into a brand-business partnership with TikTok based on actors’ intellectual property (IP). The first project aims to launch a beauty brand in the fourth quarter of this year, with Lee directly involved in its planning and development.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.