Insooni’s Daughter Didn’t Get a Prosthetic After ‘Finger Amputation’ Accident... ‘I Have No Intention of Hiding It’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Insooni’s daughter, Park Se-in, revealed why she did not get a prosthetic after a finger-amputation accident.

Recently, an installment featuring Park Se-in was released on Hankook Ilbo’s YouTube channel as part of the ‘Inmul Jeonpasa’ series.

Park Se-in said that three years ago, while visiting Los Angeles on a business trip for her company, she lost her left pinky finger in an accident. As she was taking luggage out of the car trunk, the car reversed, trapping her hand between the car and a wall.

“After emergency surgery, I returned to Korea and had six more operations. The third one was an amputation. It was already necrotic by the time I got back to Korea, so there was no way to save it. I thought it was fortunate, at least, that it was my left hand, and underwent surgeries for seven to eight months,” she recalled.

She also said that she began suffering from post-traumatic stress about a year after the accident. Park Se-in said, “I had nightmares, and when I heard a car horn, I couldn’t move. It disrupted my daily life, and I couldn’t sleep.” She later said that writing helped her work through her complex emotions and sort through her feelings, bringing her significant healing.

Park Se-in also said she didn’t feel the need to hide that she had lost a finger. “I’m okay. I didn’t get a prosthetic, either. It didn’t really look like a finger. Also, if I don’t say anything, most people don’t even notice that I lost a finger. I’ve grown through this, too, so I don’t feel the need to hide it,” she said.

She also shared her mother Insooni’s reaction. Park Se-in expressed her gratitude to Insooni, saying, “She made sure I didn’t feel that it was such a huge event. Mom was so composed and said she was the best at holding on. I think she stayed by my side and held on through it. I’ve adopted a lot of that mindset, too.”

Meanwhile, Park Se-in graduated from Stanford University in the United States and later worked at Microsoft. She married in 2024 and recently received many congratulations after announcing her pregnancy, two years into her marriage. She currently works as an interviewer for the YouTube channel WORKERS’ HIGH.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.